Miss America Laura Kaeppeler to host 'Celebrate Kenosha' event

Laura Kaeppeler has come a long way since her days serving up hamburgers and root beer at The Spot Drive-In.
The Kenosha native — who was crowned Miss Wisconsin in 2011 and Miss America in 2012 — has organized the free "Celebrate Kenosha" concert.
The Sunday afternoon performance brings together a list of performers unlikely to have ever been assembled in one place before:
- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., "America’s Got Talent" season six winner. His debut album, “That’s Life,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts and was followed by “Landau Live In Las Vegas,” recorded during a performance at Caesar’s Palace.
- Joe Piscopo, a former "Saturday Night Live" performer.
- Haley Reinhart, a 2011 "American Idol" finalist and a postmodern jukebox vocalist.
- Erin Boheme, a jazz vocalist and Wisconsin native.
- Singer/songwriter Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra.
- Actor Donny Most, who played Ralph Malph on "Happy Days." Since 2016, Most has been performing swing music and touring the U.S.
Kaeppeler, a classical vocalist who earned a degree in music and vocal performance from Carthage College, will also perform Sunday.
Kaeppeler calls this concert tribute to "The Great American Songbook," so expect to hear songs from the big band era. She said the idea for the free event came about as a way "to give back to the community she loves."
"Kenosha is such a great town, and it's a community that comes together in the face of adversity," she says on her website. "The past couple of years have been very challenging for Kenoshans. I want to give back to the community that gave so much to me and helped shape who I am today."
Kaeppeler's alma mater, Carthage College, is a participant in "Celebrate Kenosha" and will have a tent at the park on the day of the concert.
Admission is free, and tickets are not required, but people can sign up to receive free gifts, including backstage passes to meet the artists and autographed, framed photos of Kaeppeler (courtesy of Carthage College) by registering at CelebrateKenosha.com.
"After a long period of social isolation from the pandemic, come out and enjoy an outdoor concert and reconnect with each other," Kaeppeler says on her website.
Benches are provided at the bandshell, but audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunches. Note: Alcohol is not permitted on park grounds.
As Miss America, Kaeppeler became the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and her personal platform, advocating for children of incarcerated parents. As a vocalist, she has been a featured soloist with orchestras across the country and has performed the national anthem at numerous sold-out venues, including Lambeau Field, Miller Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.