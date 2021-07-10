Miss Bristol, Outstanding Citizens named, Bristol Progress Days culminates Sunday

BRISTOL — Bristol Progress Days culminates today with the “2021 – Looking Forward” parade, daytime activities at Hansen Park and fireworks at dusk.

The event, with a history dating back more than 50 years, returned Friday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While a carnival could not be secured this year, inflatable entertainment attractions, a petting zoo and pony and camel rides were added for children.

The parade, with more than 100 units, begins at 12:30 p.m. today and primarily travels along 199th Avenue and ends at Hansen Park. Among the bands and floats will be the Miss Bristol 2021 Amanda Palmen and the runners up in the pageant; Outstanding Citizens Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski; and Jr. Citizens Hailey Bies and Justin Gorsuch, all of whom were named at the banquet Friday night.

Miss Bristol

Five young women vied for the title of Miss Bristol, who is selected based on civic accomplishments, speaking ability, personality, poise and appearance. Each contestant was asked an on-stage question and performed a talent during the banquet prior to Palmen being crowned Miss Bristol.