Miss Bristol, Outstanding Citizens named, Bristol Progress Days culminates Sunday

BRISTOL — Bristol Progress Days culminates today with the “2021 – Looking Forward” parade, daytime activities at Hansen Park and fireworks at dusk.
The event, with a history dating back more than 50 years, returned Friday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While a carnival could not be secured this year, inflatable entertainment attractions, a petting zoo and pony and camel rides were added for children.
The parade, with more than 100 units, begins at 12:30 p.m. today and primarily travels along 199th Avenue and ends at Hansen Park. Among the bands and floats will be the Miss Bristol 2021 Amanda Palmen and the runners up in the pageant; Outstanding Citizens Priscilla and Ben Kopczynski; and Jr. Citizens Hailey Bies and Justin Gorsuch, all of whom were named at the banquet Friday night.
Miss Bristol
Five young women vied for the title of Miss Bristol, who is selected based on civic accomplishments, speaking ability, personality, poise and appearance. Each contestant was asked an on-stage question and performed a talent during the banquet prior to Palmen being crowned Miss Bristol.
Palmen, 17, daughter of Roy and Dianne Palmen, plans to pursue a career in elementary education. She is an active member of Girl Scouts. At Westosha Central High School she served the National Honor Society, as president of Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and has participated with Show Choir and Drama Club. She was part of the Freshman Mentoring Program, was in Forensics and received the PTA Challenger award in 2018. Through FCCLA, she facilitated a food drive and a blood drive. She volunteers at the Helping Hands Program at Westosha Lakes Church.
Other contestants who will also appear in the parade are: Micaela Lawlor, fourth runner-up; Amanda Gorsuch, third runner up and Miss Congeniality; Jenna Miller, second runner-up; and Emily Thomas, first runner-up.
Outstanding Citizens
Priscilla Kopczynski and her son Ben Kopczynski were named the 2021 Outstanding Citizens.
Priscilla has served as the general leader of a local 4-H club and has been active with the organization for more than 25 years. He is also an active member of the Home and Community Education organization, for which has helped organize and publicize various events and activities, including the Garden Walk.
As an active member of her church, Priscilla is vice-president of the Mission Society and the Ladies Aid Society.
Priscilla, a mother of five boys and one daughter, has also been active in Bristol Progress Days planning, helping organize the parade, 5K run and Fall Fest Bike Ride.
Ben serves as one of the organizers of the Bristol Progress Days parade. He has volunteered his time to several churches and Vacation Bible School. A former member of Bristol Challenge 4-H, he remains active as a 4-H judge at the Kenosha County Fair.
During the banquet, it was noted that Ben, a substitute teacher, is “always just a call away, for which payment is never asked.”
Outstanding Jr. Citizens
The Outstanding Jr. Citizens named at the banquet are Hailey Bies and Justin Gorsuch.
Bies was described as a “very dependable student and friend to her classmates” who is “kind and thoughtful, and goes out of her way to help others.” She is a member of the Bristol School Student Council, is active with the Bristol Strivers 4-H club.
Gorsuch is described as a young man who “is always willing to help with anything, including babysitting.” He is an active member of the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and at his church. At Bristol School he is a member of the band program.