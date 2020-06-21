Miss Great Lakes title goes to Kenosha woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ariana Michelle Voyles of Kenosha was crowned Miss Great Lakes 2020 at the fifth annual Miss Wisconsin Sweeps pageant in Racine on June 13.

The daughter of Terri and the late Brian Voyles of Kenosha, Ariana competed as a vocalist. A 2020 UW-Madison nursing graduate, she previously competed in the Miss Kenosha pageant.

The title advanced Voyles to the Miss Wisconsin pageant, but, for the first time since 1952 a staged pageant will not be held. All women who had previously won local and stte pageant titles are not entitled to hold out a year and compete in the 2021 state pageant in Oshkosh.

Joining Voyles in eligibility for the 2021 Miss Wisconsin pageant will be reigning Miss Kenosha Alexandra Daher of Kenosha; Miss Racine Sophia Joyce Karegeannes of Racine; and Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Marie Schmidt of Racine.

