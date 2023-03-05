Call her an accidental Miss Kenosha.

Jenna Zeihen never set out to win a pageant title, but in 2019 she set a new year’s resolution “to make friends and gain confidence.”

One way to do that? Face your fears by getting on stage and, in the process, “meeting so many great people,” she said while meeting Downtown recently at The Buzz.

She was first runner-up in that first contest and “was so inspired by the whole process,” she decided to try again.

However, she was sick in 2020 — Zeihen has been battling allergies all her life and was finally diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), an uncommon allergic disease — and COVID-19 scuttled the 2021 event.

That meant her second Miss Kenosha contest took place in February of 2022.

“I couldn’t believe it when I won,” she said, still sounding shocked 12 months later. “I was having an allergic reaction that day, so I figured I was out of the running.”

Once she had the Miss Kenosha 2022 title, Zeihen was off and running.

And then some. She eventually set a record, making close to 200 appearances.

“I was documenting my entire year online, and people saw my events and kept inviting me to do more and more appearances,” she explained. “It took off from there.”

Miss Kenosha “is really what you make of it,” Zeihen said. “I’m happy about how much I was able to change the dynamic of the role. It’s not a ‘pageant crown’ but a way to connect with people. You can really use it as a springboard for change and for social justice.”

Zeihen — who lives Downtown and happily shares an apartment with her sister, Sydney — describes her Miss Kenosha year as “a year of leaps of faith. I was just winging it, and then I accidentally became a public speaker.”

Soul Space

Even before she was crowned, Zeihen had launched her platform topic: “Soul Space: A Community That Creates Space for the Life Changing Power of Human Connection.”

Soul Space is a public forum where people share and connect on significant events in their lives.

Zeihen has hosted several of these events at Kenosha Creative Space — taking place most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon — and also hosted Soul Space workshops during several of her school visits.

Conversation topics range widely, from how people carry guilt and fear to mental illness and body image.

“Some of the topics surround what sets your soul on fire,” Zeihen said. “I wanted everyone to get a chance to have a voice. It feels like taking back control over your life when you harness that vulnerability.”

Soul Space, she said, is more than just a conversation: “I create worksheets, journal prompts and plan activities.”

“I’m hoping to keep growing Soul Space and take it to another level,” she said. “It’s a support group, and we also do art activities and have guest speakers. We attract all ages and people from all walks of life.”

Soul Space, she added, “is also a great lesson in listening to other people.”

2023 pageant

Zeihen was thrilled to crown Willow Newell, the first Black Miss Kenosha, at the Feb. 18 competition.

“We had been hoping to have a more diverse slate of contestants and judges, which is great,” she said. “And Willow really shone on stage. I was sobbing on stage; we all were. I’m so excited for her.”

Before this year’s Miss Kenosha contest, Zeihen hosted a farewell event to cap off her reign, at Kenosha Creative Space.

“There were a ton of people there,” she said. “I gave a speech — which probably lasted a little bit too long — and I hope that becomes a tradition that lives on.”

Moving ahead

As she moves forward, Zeihen said she’s grateful the Miss Kenosha organization “allows you to be yourself in this role. You can really spread your wings and make the role your own. It was really a great way to wrap up the year.”

She calls her stint as Miss Kenosha “the best year of my life, and I really thank every single person I met. It’s a great testament to the organization.”