The stage is a familiar platform for Willow Newell.

As an entertainer, her growing resume includes roles in a variety of local productions.

But on Saturday evening, Newell, a member of Carthage College’s Class of 2025, was awarded a whole new kind of role that will play out in real life throughout the next year — taking on the title of Miss Kenosha 2023.

Newell was one of 12 contestants in this year’s scholarship competition. In addition to holding the title through next February, she will receive a $6,000 scholarship to Carthage and an additional $2,000 scholarship from the Miss Kenosha Organization.

In the past year, Newell has appeared in a number of shows, including the Racine Theatre Guild’s “Clue: On Stage” and a cabaret performance, “Life is a Highway” on the Carthage campus.

Newell’s social impact pitch was aimed at diversifying the entertainment industry. The overall landscape, she said, is not fully representative of the breadth of racial and ethnic communities throughout the U.S.

A century from now, Newell said her hope is the entertainment industry will look vastly different than what is currently in place.

“There are so many stereotypes in our society today … that were built off ignorance,” Newell said.

A five-person panel of judges declared Newell the winner after a lengthy series of individual competitions. In addition to the social impact pitch, contestants were judged in a talent performance and a red carpet event, among other activities that took place prior to Saturday’s main event at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Ariana Voyles, a registered nurse and 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was named first runner-up and will receive a $3,000 scholarship to Carthage, as well as a $1,500 scholarship from Miss Kenosha.

Gloria Castro Jimenez, a nursing major and Spanish minor at Carthage, was the second runner-up. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship to the college and an additional $1,000 scholarship from Miss Kenosha.

While Saturday’s event was an opportunity to look ahead, it also served as a platform for looking back at the contributions of Jenna Zeihen, who last year was crowned the 2022 Miss Kenosha.

Throughout her reign, Zeihen is believed to have set a record as Miss Kenosha, making more than 130 appearances at a variety of community events.

Zeihen, who is the founder of the nonprofit social impact organization Soul Space, said the opportunity to meet people throughout Kenosha was effortless.

“How can you waste a single second in a city like this?” Zeihen said.

Throughout her reflections, Zeihen also opened up about the trials and triumphs associated with mast cell activation syndrome, a rare disease she was diagnosed with after years of contending with a variety of symptoms.

Through her message of resilience, Zeihen said she will continue to tout the importance of connecting with people and seeking help when it is needed though Soul Space and other avenues.

“Being vulnerable isn’t a weakness,” Zeihen said. “It’s a super power.”