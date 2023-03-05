No one was more surprised than Willow Newell when she was crowned Miss Kenosha 2023, and, two weeks later, she’s still “over the moon.”

“I’m elated. I’m so excited. I feel like a changed person now,” Newell said.

But it took a few seconds to register that she had won the crown at the Feb. 18 scholarship competition.

“I was so shocked, I sort of blacked out for a second when they called my name,” she recalls of that moment on stage at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

During that “rush of emotion,” she said, “I screamed. I scream when I’m excited, so I was screaming.”

Newell, 20, a sophomore at Carthage College, “always dreamed one day it would be me being crowned, but to have it happen was mind blowing.”

Now that she’s Miss Kenosha, Newell is taking her role seriously — even when she’s laughing with school kids or smiling about being recognized at Kwik Trip.

“It’s amazing but also sad that I am the first Black Miss Kenosha,” she said Thursday evening at Carthage’s Todd Wehr Center. “It’s a huge honor for me, and I know I’m standing on the shoulders of so many women who came before me.”

Newell had “no idea” she’d be the first Black Miss Kenosha until the judges panel mentioned it during her pre-show interview.

“The most important aspect of being the first one is helping kids see what they can be,” she said. “Kids decide a lot of what they can achieve by what they see, and if they see a person of color in a role, then they can see themselves in that role, too, that they have a place at the table.”

Already, a young girl told Newell “our hair is just alike” when Newell visited Dimensions of Learning Academy on Thursday as part of Read Across Kenosha.

“I love that I’m representing for those kids,” Newell said.

Being the first woman of color to be named Miss Kenosha complements Newell’s platform, which is aimed at diversifying the entertainment industry. She’s studying musical theater at Carthage, with plans to also earn a master’s degree in film. Eventually, she hopes to write and direct her own plays and films.

“I want to change the way people are seen in movies and musicals,” she said, to more fully reflect the diversity of the U.S. population.

But first she’s focused on spending this year making as many public appearances as possible.

“I love meeting with people, and I hope to go to a lot of schools, nursing homes, assisted living centers, churches and community events,” she said. “It’s already been so fun reaching out and talking with everyone.”

Another immediate goal? Becoming the first Black Miss Wisconsin at the state pageant in June.

If her name is called on that stage in Oshkosh, expect to hear some screaming.