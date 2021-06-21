Miss Kenosha Alex Daher third runner-up, wins several awards at 2021 Miss Wisconsin competition; Racine woman takes crown

Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Schmidt of Racine was crowned Miss Wisconsin on Saturday at the finals of the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition at Oshkosh West High School’s Alberta Kimball Auditorium.

Schmidt had won the preliminary social impact and onstage question competition Wednesday with her initiative called “Diabetes, You Have the Control” and the preliminary talent competition Thursday with her jazz dance performance.

Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Jordenne Butler was the first runner-up.

High marks for Miss Kenosha

Miss Kenosha Alex Daher, in her first Miss Wisconsin competition, finished as third runner-up and also won a host of additional honors including Miss Congfeniality, Overall Interview Award and Rookie Talent Award.

Daher earned a $200 scholarship for her social impact pitch and onstage question on the theme of “Touching Hearts-Empowering All Youth Through the Arts.” She did a French opera vocal performance for her talent.

She was 17 years old and a senior at the local St. Joseph Catholic Academy when she was crowned before a near-capacity crowd at the campus’ Arneson Auditorium Saturday night at the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition on Feb. 8, 2020.