Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen will host “a ‘thank you” to the community” starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The free event is at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., where Zeihen hosts her Soul Space project.

When she was crowned in February 2022, Zeihen told the Kenosha News her platform is “about moving my social impact message forward.”

Passionate about her message, Zeihen tied for best interview in the competition with the topic “Soul Space: A Community That Creates Space for the Life Changing Power of Human Connection.”

Since then, she has worked to develop Soul Space, which she describes as “a public forum where people share and connect on significant events in their lives.”

She has hosted several Soul Space events at Kenosha Creative Space.

Saturday’s open house event is her last official function “before passing the torch.” Her year of service as Miss Kenosha ends Feb. 18.

Zeihen will talk about how Soul Space has grown “and sparked a movement in the Kenosha community.” Also on Saturday, visitors will “be able to hear unique stories and memories from her year of service in an intimate social setting.” The goal for the open house, Zeihen said, is for people to “connect with others, socialize and have fun.”

There will be live music, a talk given by Zeihen, information on Soul Space and, later in the evening, dancing and karaoke.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event.