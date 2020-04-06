Miss Wisconsin pageant postpones shows until August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

OSHKOSH — The Miss Wisconsin Organization has announced that the 2020 state pageant shows will be held in August because of coronavirus concerns.

“The Miss Wisconsin Organization has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen pageant for the safety of everyone involved,” the announcement said.

The Miss Wisconsin pageant coronation finale show is scheduled to be held on August 22, with two preliminary competition shows on August 19 and 20.

Also, the 16th annual Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held August 21.

Both pageants, which were previously scheduled for June 19 and 20, will be held at the Alberta Kimball Civic Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh.

Reigning Miss Wisconsin 2019, Alyssa Marie Bohm of Mount Pleasant, and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen 2019, Savannah Horstman of Onalaska, will crown their successors.

Competing for the 2020 Miss Wisconsin crown in August include area representatives Miss Kenosha, Alexandra Daher of Kenosha, who won her city title on Feb, 8; Miss Racine, Sophia Joyce Karegeannes of Racine; and Miss Rock River Valley, Jennifer Marie Schmidt of Racine.