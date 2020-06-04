Missing man investigation a top priority

The almost nightly marches this past week in support of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died in police custody, certainly grabbed plenty of attention from the Kenosha Police Department.
But it still has another case at the top of its priority list, and that investigation continues.
Kenosha Lt. Joe Nosalik said Thursday there isn’t anything new to report in the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who was last seen May 17 at 8:30 p.m.
“There are no further updates on Mr. Gutierrez,” Nosalik said. “It’s still a top priority. We’re still working on that. That becomes difficult, too, when you have the civil unrest issues and the protests that are taking place. Obviously, that’s a huge draw on manpower and staffing.
“It becomes very difficult to manage top-priority cases like locating Mr. Gutierrez and bringing some peace and closure for his family. ... I wish we had something to give to his mother.”
Gutierrez, 40, is described as a 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman Gutierrez has been dating was unable to reach him and went to his home at the Woodcreek Apartments.
There, police reported signs of a violent struggle in the apartment. The complaint stated the woman found the sliding glass door to the apartment open and looking inside saw “furniture had been moved around, an area rug was gone and there appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture.”
Police also located Gutierrez’s vehicles parked outside.
Also last week, Zachariah Anderson, 39, of Mequon, who authorities describe as the focus of the investigation into Gutierrez’s disappearance, was charged with stalking him and his girlfriend.
Anderson, the woman’s former boyfriend and father of her children, was alleged to have been jealous of the new relationship. The complaint against Anderson alleges he had tracked the woman’s movements, watched her when she was with Gutierrez and that he took items from Gutierrez’s vehicle.
A restraining order the woman filed against Anderson was denied in Washington County Circuit Court in January. Court records indicate a new order was filed last week.
Anderson remains in custody on a $35,000 bond. He made an initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court on the two stalking charges and will return for a preliminary hearing Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Kenosha police are asking that anyone with information about the case contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith contributed to this report.
