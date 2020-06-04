Missing man investigation a top priority

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The almost nightly marches this past week in support of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died in police custody, certainly grabbed plenty of attention from the Kenosha Police Department.

But it still has another case at the top of its priority list, and that investigation continues.

Kenosha Lt. Joe Nosalik said Thursday there isn’t anything new to report in the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who was last seen May 17 at 8:30 p.m.

“There are no further updates on Mr. Gutierrez,” Nosalik said. “It’s still a top priority. We’re still working on that. That becomes difficult, too, when you have the civil unrest issues and the protests that are taking place. Obviously, that’s a huge draw on manpower and staffing.

“It becomes very difficult to manage top-priority cases like locating Mr. Gutierrez and bringing some peace and closure for his family. ... I wish we had something to give to his mother.”

Gutierrez, 40, is described as a 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman Gutierrez has been dating was unable to reach him and went to his home at the Woodcreek Apartments.