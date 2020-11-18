Mix of 516 townhomes, apartments and duplexes planned for Somers

SOMERS — Somersville, a proposed 516-unit multi-family residential development behind Somers Elementary School, is garnering support from village officials as it moves through the approval process.

Village President George Stoner during a work session Tuesday said the developer has “a willingness to come to the plate and really put in a quality subdivision that I think is going to be outstanding for the Village of Somers.”

Village Trustee Jackie Nelson said the developer is addressing the need for both one-bedroom apartments and affordable family housing options.

“You have done a really good job accommodating people, so we can welcome everybody into our community,” Nelson said.

The development proposal by Kenosha-based Land Quest, in partnership with Cardinal Capital, includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments, most with attached garages, and three-bedroom duplexes with basements and attached garages. A community clubhouse with a pool and other recreational amenities are also part of the plan.