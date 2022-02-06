Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at Kenosha Senior Center

A COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic is scheduled to be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St., Kenosha.

Those receiving a vaccine dose at the clinic will receive a $25 Visa gift card, while supplies last.

This clinic is open to people age 5 and up, providing first, second and booster doses to those who are eligible. (People under 18 must be with a parent or guardian.)

All three vaccine varieties will be available — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — although Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for distribution to those under 18.

This clinic is being conducted in a partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, the Health Equity Task Force and the Senior Center.

