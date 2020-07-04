Mobile Home gutted by early Friday fire in Pleasant Prairie

The Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments responded to the City View Mobile Home Park, 4303 75th St., in Pleasant Prairie for a report of a mobile home trailer on fire just after midnight on Friday.
Initial callers reported an explosion along with fire in a mobile home trailer. The Pleasant Prairie Police unit on scene reported a working fire in a single mobile home unit.
Pleasant Prairie Fire crews accessed the structure and initiated suppression operations at 12:15 a.m., along with life safety checks for any persons possibly in the trailer, no persons were found. There was a report of a dog in the structure; however, that was unfounded.
We Energies, gas and electric, were on scene to secure utilities to the unit.
Interior crews reported the fire under control at 12:54 a.m. Further overhaul operations were conducted to ensure the fire was out.
The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the scene; the investigation is ongoing. No civilian or fire personnel injuries were reported.
There was minimal damage to an adjacent mobile home.
The incident commander upgraded the incident to a “Box” Alarm utilizing the MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System), primarily due to a concurrent structure fire in the Village of Gurnee, Ill. Many of the routinely utilized mutual-aid fire agencies come from over the border in Illinois.
The assisting fire agencies included; Winthrop Harbor, Newport, Beach Park, and Waukegan, Ill. Wisconsin agencies included Kenosha Fire, Bristol, Salem Lakes, Somers, and Kansasville. Some of these resources backfilled the Pleasant Prairie stations to respond to normal call volume.
The Racine Fire Bells responded to provide emergency service support
