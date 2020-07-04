Mobile Home gutted by early Friday fire in Pleasant Prairie

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire Departments responded to the City View Mobile Home Park, 4303 75th St., in Pleasant Prairie for a report of a mobile home trailer on fire just after midnight on Friday.

Initial callers reported an explosion along with fire in a mobile home trailer. The Pleasant Prairie Police unit on scene reported a working fire in a single mobile home unit.

Pleasant Prairie Fire crews accessed the structure and initiated suppression operations at 12:15 a.m., along with life safety checks for any persons possibly in the trailer, no persons were found. There was a report of a dog in the structure; however, that was unfounded.

We Energies, gas and electric, were on scene to secure utilities to the unit.

Interior crews reported the fire under control at 12:54 a.m. Further overhaul operations were conducted to ensure the fire was out.

The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the scene; the investigation is ongoing. No civilian or fire personnel injuries were reported.

There was minimal damage to an adjacent mobile home.