Modern Apothecary, the independently-owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, has moved into a spacious new location less than a mile away from its old spot.

The pharmacy, now at 5700 Sixth Ave. is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

It first opened in the fall of 2014 at 4924 Seventh Ave.

Owner and pharmacist Erin Merritt had been looking for a larger space for years to better accommodate her customers and 12 employees while still remaining in the city. After years of renting space at their former location, which has officially closed, Merritt now owns the building at 5700 Sixth Ave.

“I needed a bigger space, and I’ve looked at pretty much any available building that was Downtown,” Merritt said. “This one was probably in one of the better conditions and a great location.

This one is at least two or three times as big as our (old) building. I’m still getting used to it, but definitely owning my own building is a weight off my shoulders. Things are going well.”

Modern Apothecary offers traditional prescription dispensing, immunizations, prescription compounding, professional supplements and consultations. The store also offers an assortment of high-end and natural soaps, balms, essential oils, candles and honeys.

“We have a lot of locally made products, a whole men’s grooming section, and have natural products and professional supplement lines,” said Merritt, a lifelong Kenoshan.

Merritt said she became a pharmacist because she likes “being able to help people.”

“We also do compounding, so we make a lot of medications specifically for people or pets, we do pet compounding as well,” Merritt said. “I love being able to make things specifically for people.”

Merritt also said she didn’t want her pharmacy to look cold and corporate. The new space has a warm and sleek design and is peppered throughout with vintage decorations and bright chandeliers. One corner houses a giant fabric light-up peacock she purchased from the Racine Zoo after it was used in a light festival. It’s now the store’s unofficial mascot after spending years in storage.

“I’ve always sort of liked peacocks and when I saw they were selling it I sort of had to have it,” Merritt said. “If I’m going to spend all my time here I might as well make it pretty. We are pretty but we are still a traditional pharmacy.”

Merritt said she doesn’t have plans to ever move again.

“I’m done moving. I’m not moving again,” Merritt added. “I love the location. I love Downtown. I love the lake. I love the people.”