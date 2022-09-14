Molina Healthcare provides food, monetary and other assistance to Shalom Center

They heard there was a need and Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin delivered.

On Tuesday, Molina representatives brought deliveries of food and a $5,000 donation to the Shalom Center food pantry seeing a social media post from the center asking for help.

Molina also had 10 shopping carts delivered to the center later in the day to help patrons use to transport food pantry items to their homes.

“When you think of pantries, you think of donating food, but in that discussion and understanding who they serve, we’re able to find maybe some of those other needs that you might not think about, and they’re just as important as access to healthy food,” said Amber Lococo, associate vice president for government contracts, Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin.

The shopping carts will help people who walk to pick up items from the Shalom Center.

“We have a lot of walkers from all these apartment buildings and the Wilson Heights area, so it’s great to be able to say, ‘You know what? It’s yours.’ Bring it back every time you come and it’s just what you use,” Coleman said.

Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, talked about the active choice the public and organizations make to support the center.

“People don’t have to do what they do,” Coleman said. “Molina Healthcare did not have to do what they’re doing. They support us in so many other ways. They did not have to do this, so this just shows where their hearts are, where their minds are, and how supportive they are to this community.”

Abby Markuson, the food pantry manager at the Shalom Center, said she wants to serve people and get them what the need.

“The best is when people come back, and I’m like,’ Oh, hey, Joe, I haven’t seen you in a year.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, like I’ve been doing really good, just a little short this month, but I think I’ll be back up and running,’” Markuson said. “Like that’s the best.”

Shalom Center is set to expand its services, and physical location by 10,500 square feet, in the near future.

“We break ground hopefully in a couple weeks,” Coleman said, “We’re just waiting on our final permit.”

The $2.4 million expansion, which was underwritten by an anonymous donor, will include a warming/cooling center for winter and summer months, washing machines and dryers and professionals to help connect people with vital services.

“That’s what we want,” Coleman said. “We’re a resource center that just happens to have food.”

For people looking to support the Shalom Center can visit shalomcenter.org or donate items listed on the needs page at shalomcenter.org/needs-list. Toiletries and non-perishable food items are needed on an ongoing basis.

“We’re here to serve, not judge,” Coleman said.