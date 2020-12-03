Mom's presence felt by new Kenosha restaurant owner

With a longtime goal of becoming an entrepreneur, Salem’s Kris Schoenberger jumped into the restaurant business back in 2009.

The plan was to do so with his mother, Denise Schell, right by his side.

But Schell developed an ear ache that turned into an infection, got into her blood and killed her suddenly in July 2014, at just 58 years old.

Six years later, however, she’s still standing right beside her son — albeit in spirit — as he prepares to add a third BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar and Grill location to his resume. Monday, he officially opens for business at 4235 Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

The restaurant will host a pair of “soft openings” this weekend to fine tune some things before Monday.

Schoenberger said his love for cooking led his mom to give him the nudge to open his first location in Third Lake, followed by one in Lake Zurich, both in Illinois. A fourth restaurant will break ground Jan. 1 in Antioch, Ill.

“She was like, ‘With you and me doing it and me helping you along the way, you’ll never fail,’ and then she passed away,” he said. “But I think she’s doing exactly what she said she was going to do and is helping me along the way.