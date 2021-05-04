 Skip to main content
Monday night domestic incident ends in suicide

Monday night domestic incident ends in suicide

A domestic disturbance ended in a suicide Monday night.

According to police radio reports, a woman called 911 at 7:45 p.m. Monday saying that a man she had a 72-hour no-contact order against had come to her apartment in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue and had a gun.

When police arrived they found the man slumped over in a van in the parking lot. The “incident concluded with the offender taking their own life,” Lt. Joe Nosalik said on Twitter. There were no other injuries. Nosalik said police would not be releasing additional information on the incident.

The Kenosha Fire Department also responded to the call.

