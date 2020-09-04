Money will be a key to recovery for local business, but path is proving complicated

“All of the windows were broken. Anything (looters) were able to carry, they carried it out. The remaining furniture is full of smoke, we can’t sell it,” Ewis said. “We had about $150,000 lost.”

Ewis said his insurance agent has not returned his calls and he does not understand where to go for help.

“I wish someone would call us and guide us in what to,” he said. “Anything, anybody wants to help, any support from the government would be appreciated but they need to reach out to us and tell us what to do to get the money.”

Zaydi Tejada said her parents Nelson Tejada and Yolanda Hernandez own Uptown Restaurant and La Estrella Supermarket on 22nd Avenue. Both were destroyed in the fire.

“We definitely want to open back up, but things are looking a little cloudy,” Tejada said. The family has an online fundraiser that has raised more than $7,800, but they are looking for all the support they can get. She is not sure what other programs are available.

“We need support, both monetarily and prayers,” she said. “We just need to see what we have to do, we have to move forward.”

