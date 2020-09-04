Money will be a key to recovery for local business, but path is proving complicated

As Kenosha works to recover from unrest that has roiled the city, there is one thing damaged or shuttered local businesses say they need more than anything else — money.
From businesses unscathed but which spent money on plywood to board windows to those completely destroyed by fire, business owners who had already been struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic are now reeling in the wake of two weeks of unrest. There was widespread damage and looting in the downtown and Uptown neighborhoods, as well as fires that damaged or destroyed more than two dozen businesses.
The riots would have been devastating at any time, but coming when small businesses were already operating under pandemic restrictions after months of shutdown is a worst-case scenario.
“We were all already at the breaking point,” said Riki Tagliapietra, vice president of the Grease and Honey Restaurant Group and a member of the board of directors for Downtown Kenosha, Inc., which has been helping leading efforts to rebuild both downtown and Uptown.
Tagliapietra said the local business owners and community members are working together, and the support has been heartening. “We’re all trying and we’re all struggling, but we’re all trying together and we all care more about helping each other than ourselves,” he said.
Ultimately, the key to recovery will be money, he said.
Meeting with Trump
Tagliapietra, representing Downtown Kenosha Inc., was one of the business owners who met with President Trump when he came to Kenosha Tuesday.
In the statement he was allowed to make the president, Tagliapietra praised community support for the neighborhoods, but said financial support is critical.
“What we really need right now is money,” said Tagliapietra, speaking about the small businesses community. “It is going to take an astronomical amount of money to rebuild.”
Exactly what financial support will be there is not exactly clear.
Gov. Tony Evers announced this week that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation allocated $1 million for a disaster recovery microloan program for Kenosha businesses. The program would grant no-interest loans of up to $20,000 for businesses. The loans are designed to the short-term financial support for repairs and operational costs as businesses await help from property insurance.
Evers said that money would be available this week, the loans administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. He said he hoped it would be the first step in providing state aid to the community.
KABA also received another $4 million through a federal CARES Act Recovery Assistance program for small business COVID-relief, that money going to fund a revolving loan fund. Alexandria Robinson, executive director of Downtown Kenosha, Inc., said she believed businesses affected by the recent unrest may have access to that money.
KABA leadership did not return repeated calls for comment on the programs and their availability to local businesses.
Additional aid promised
While he was in town, Trump also promised additional money. “I’m also providing nearly $4 million to support the small businesses that I talked about today that got burned up — burned down,” Trump said Tuesday.
There are no details of how or when that money would be coming to the city. The same day he made that statement, the Department of Commerce said it was giving the $4 million CARES grant for COVID relief,
“I sure hope not,” Tagliapietra said when asked if he thought the money Trump spoke of that the meeting was the same program announced for the CARES grant.
“I was in the room where I heard President Trump promise $4 million … I sure hope that wasn’t something that was already out there.”
Tagliapietra said Downtown Kenosha is following up with the federal government and local legislatures to try to get more information on how the money the president promised would be delivered.
Kenosha County administration has not received any information on the cash promised by Trump.
“I thank President Trump for the money pledged to our community for businesses, rebuilding and law enforcement and look forward to learning more about the details about how people can apply for those funds,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said.
Local support coming
While local leaders work on securing state and federal funds, Robinson said the local community is coming through with support.
Downtown Kenosha is spearheading a fundraising drive from private citizens and corporate donors that the organization plans to use for a grant program to aid businesses both downtown and Uptown. Robinson said to date the drive has raised nearly $250,000. Ultimately, she said, they hope to raise $1 million.
When they have a tally of donations next week, Robinson said, they plan to begin a grant program “meant for immediate gap needs” as businesses work through property insurance issues. “Our hope is to do a two-phase program, one for immediate needs and one for longer-term goals.”
Robinson said the group is also working to help business owners work with insurance companies, hoping to help them get the best-possible support. She said there is worry that some business owners’ insurance policies will exclude riot coverage.
Some of the small business owners are overwhelmed, uncertain about what help is available.
“This is going to break our back,” said Sameer Ewis, owner of Furniture Warehouse, 6208 22nd Ave. He said the store, along the street where fires destroyed nearly a block of buildings Aug. 24, did not have structural damage from the fire but has extensive smoke damage.
“All of the windows were broken. Anything (looters) were able to carry, they carried it out. The remaining furniture is full of smoke, we can’t sell it,” Ewis said. “We had about $150,000 lost.”
Ewis said his insurance agent has not returned his calls and he does not understand where to go for help.
“I wish someone would call us and guide us in what to,” he said. “Anything, anybody wants to help, any support from the government would be appreciated but they need to reach out to us and tell us what to do to get the money.”
Zaydi Tejada said her parents Nelson Tejada and Yolanda Hernandez own Uptown Restaurant and La Estrella Supermarket on 22nd Avenue. Both were destroyed in the fire.
“We definitely want to open back up, but things are looking a little cloudy,” Tejada said. The family has an online fundraiser that has raised more than $7,800, but they are looking for all the support they can get. She is not sure what other programs are available.
“We need support, both monetarily and prayers,” she said. “We just need to see what we have to do, we have to move forward.”
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
