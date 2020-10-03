 Skip to main content
Mongeau: No more hatred
Mongeau: No more hatred

Last night I was praying about the great divide in America and the rampant and easily triggered violence and hatred. I just kept thinking about peace — isn't that what we all want? Peace and fair treatment.

So I was extremely heartwarmed to read the article about Wray Schmeig and his mission to simply bring peace and peaceful messages around Kenosha and onwards to Washington.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Wray. I am right there with you and if there is anything I can do to further your message, I'd love to know. We must reunite as a country and listen to each other. No more hatred!

Cathy Mongeau

Pleasant Prairie

