Months later, COVID still affecting community's mental health

Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that mental health would be a concern across just about every demographic as the world around us shut down in an attempt to lessen its impact.
Nine months later, many are still striving to deal with the pressures and frustrations of fighting the coronavirus.
There have been some positives to come out of the pandemic, locally-based psychiatrist Dr. Shalini Varma said, but with the second wave now in full effect and numbers continuing to skyrocket, there are many who are still hurting.
And from a mental health aspect, it doesn’t discriminate.
“As I am an essential worker, I have been seeing children, adolescents and adults in my Kenosha and Vernon Hills (Ill.) offices this entire time,” Varma said via email. “There have been a few more established patients who have been requesting telehealth appointments. For stable patients, I am able to do telehealth visits.
“People are more anxious and depressed than they were in the past due to COVID due to the uncertainty and upheaval the lockdowns have caused.”
After Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay-At-Home orders were lifted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, many tried to get back to what they considered “normal” living.
But in recent days and weeks, as Wisconsin has seen one of the highest spikes in cases in the country, those same fears from March and April have come back to the surface, Varma said.
Economic concerns continue among adults, and school-aged children, specifically in Kenosha Unified School District, now find themselves back in the virtual learning situation instead of attending classes in-person.
“Patients are concerned about returning to work and school,” Varma said. “Students especially have been worried about online schooling and not having the stimulation of being in the classroom and being with their peers.
“People are worried about how long places will be shutdown due to COVID. Adults have been worried if their jobs are safe, as they have seen people around them lose their jobs due to budget cuts.”
The statistics don’t lie when it comes to the economy.
At its highest point in April, unemployment across the nation reached its highest level since data collection began in 1948 of 14.7%, according to the Congressional Review Service.
In October, that number had declined to 6.9%, which the service termed as “still elevated.”
The leisure and hospitality industry continues to take the biggest hit. In April, unemployment among those workers was 39.3%, and in October, was at 16.3%.
There is hope
While the situation certainly is serious on many fronts, Varma said people can turn to a number of different tools to help them through the rough patches.
She cited trying to keep a regular schedule, using “mindfulness” techniques and meditation as ways to keep a healthy balance during this stretch, as the nation waits for a vaccine that could finally begin to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror.
“People can only control what is in their control, so they need to concentrate on that,” Varma said. “People need to use healthy coping skills and not turn to drugs and alcohol during this time. They need to keep connected to others, not physically, but at least by phone, video, text, etc.”
As if the pandemic wasn’t enough to cause fear among the public, the civil unrest, riots and destruction that happened in Kenosha following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August added another piece to an already complicated puzzle, Varma said.
Before those events that left many businesses, especially in the Uptown area, in shambles, there appeared to be some hope for an economic turnaround.
“Some developers are now leery of opening businesses in Downtown Kenosha,” Varma said. “There was a revitalization that was happening in Downtown, and this has been a major setback. That would have provided many needed jobs to the Kenosha community.”
Some bright lights
Even with all the uncertainty and the anxious moments she sees daily from her patients, Varma said there have been some success stories to come out of her work during the pandemic.
Some have taken advantage of more time at home to learn a new skill, save money and even embrace a healthier lifestyle, she said.
One patient in particular came to mind.
“I have a patient (who) was obese and is now in the healthy range,” she said. “People are spending more family time together as well. There is less running around to different activities, so people are getting back to the basics. They are able to concentrate on what is most important to them.”
