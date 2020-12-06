Months later, COVID still affecting community's mental health

Just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that mental health would be a concern across just about every demographic as the world around us shut down in an attempt to lessen its impact.

Nine months later, many are still striving to deal with the pressures and frustrations of fighting the coronavirus.

There have been some positives to come out of the pandemic, locally-based psychiatrist Dr. Shalini Varma said, but with the second wave now in full effect and numbers continuing to skyrocket, there are many who are still hurting.

And from a mental health aspect, it doesn’t discriminate.

“As I am an essential worker, I have been seeing children, adolescents and adults in my Kenosha and Vernon Hills (Ill.) offices this entire time,” Varma said via email. “There have been a few more established patients who have been requesting telehealth appointments. For stable patients, I am able to do telehealth visits.

“People are more anxious and depressed than they were in the past due to COVID due to the uncertainty and upheaval the lockdowns have caused.”

After Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay-At-Home orders were lifted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, many tried to get back to what they considered “normal” living.