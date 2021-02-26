More become eligible for vaccines on Monday, but local vaccine supplies won't increase

The COVID-19 vaccine eligibility pool will expand as of Monday to include groups such as educators and grocery store workers. But, supply of vaccine allocated to Kenosha County will not increase proportionately, county Health Director Jen Freiheit said Friday.
“For the past four weeks we’ve been getting 2,000 first doses,” Freiheit said, adding the county also gets second doses for those who are due for their booster vaccine. “This next week we are only getting 1,000 first doses. So, we’re getting cut by almost half while all of those populations open up on March 1st.”
Per the recommendation from the state Department of Health Services, Freiheit said the county will continue to target the 65+ population and “add education and childcare first.”
As of Friday, 24,439 Kenosha County residents, or 14.3 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 11,031, or 6.49 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated. Also, 55 percent of the 65+ population in the county have received at least one dose.
Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.
“We are going to try and make a good effort to begin making a dent our education and childcare sectors,” Freiheit said. “We think we can still handle parts of those just not as much as we would have liked to had we gotten more supply next week.”
Partners in vaccine administration
The county is working with all 12 vaccination providers, which includes healthcare systems, pharmacies and the Kenosha County Community Health Clinic, on a public and parochial school vaccination plan.
“We’ve been working with them weekly to determine our Kenosha County strategy,” Freiheit said. “Each of our school districts have already been paired with a vaccinator.”
The education and child care eligibility list also includes those who work at Boys and Girls Clubs, the YMCA, preschools and staff who have direct contact with students in post-secondary school settings.
In addition to the education sector, the following sector will also be eligible for vaccination on Monday:
Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
Public-facing essential workers (such as 911 operators; utility workers; public transit employees; food supply chain employees at grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations; hunger relief personnel)
Non-frontline essential healthcare personnel (personnel who are not involved in direct patient care but are essential for health system infrastructure.)
Congregate living facility staff and residents (including employer-based housing; independent living apartments; community-based living facilities; shelters; transitional housing; and jails.
Vaccine information
Information on each of the vaccine providers in Kenosha County can be found online at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
The county has also launched a vaccine appointment call center. Those unable to access the links to providers on the county website may call 262-605-6799 to speak with someone who will walk them through the appointment process if they are currently eligible.
Freiheit said free transportation to vaccine providers is now available for those who need it and can be arranged via the call center.