More become eligible for vaccines on Monday, but local vaccine supplies won't increase

The COVID-19 vaccine eligibility pool will expand as of Monday to include groups such as educators and grocery store workers. But, supply of vaccine allocated to Kenosha County will not increase proportionately, county Health Director Jen Freiheit said Friday.

“For the past four weeks we’ve been getting 2,000 first doses,” Freiheit said, adding the county also gets second doses for those who are due for their booster vaccine. “This next week we are only getting 1,000 first doses. So, we’re getting cut by almost half while all of those populations open up on March 1st.”

Per the recommendation from the state Department of Health Services, Freiheit said the county will continue to target the 65+ population and “add education and childcare first.”

As of Friday, 24,439 Kenosha County residents, or 14.3 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 11,031, or 6.49 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated. Also, 55 percent of the 65+ population in the county have received at least one dose.

Kenosha County’s goal is to have at least 127,500 residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to reach 75% herd immunity.