More cancellations, changes in light of coronavirus

Brookside Care Center has asked members of the public to refrain from visiting the facility in an effort to shield residents and staff from COVID-19.
“As we continue to react and adapt to the latest information regarding the spread of coronavirus, Brookside is now asking that family members and friends not visit our facility – regardless of whether they are feeling symptoms of illness,” an announcement signed by Lynda Bogdala, director of BCC, reads.
The only exceptions apply to family members of those in hospice.
Also, BCC has strict measures in place to ensure staff members are screened prior to entry, handwashing procedures are followed and that gowns and gloves are worn when staff interacts with residents who are ill.
According to a letter sent to family members of residents, BCC intends to notify families if any resident or staff is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Scouting for Food postponed
The Scouting for Food Drive scheduled for March 14 and 21 throughout Kenosha County has been postponed by the Three Harbors Council of Boy Scouts of America in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Potential concerns regarding the hands-on collection and repacking of food donations from thousands of households across southeast Wisconsin has informed our decision,” a press release on the change reads.
Libraries open; precautions in effect
The Kenosha Public Library branches are remaining open, with the following precautions:
Sanitation of all public spaces and communal objects has been increased.
All service desks have hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes available.
“High touch” items like plush animals and soft toys have been removed.
Social distancing measures have been enacted.
Tinseltown increases cleaning
Cinemark announced extra precautions at its Tinseltown movie theater, 7101 70th Court:
Disinfecting high-touch hard surfaces throughout the theater hourly.
Deep cleaning all auditoriums each night.
Increasing deployment of hand sanitizers.
Modifying policy on refillable concessions: It will continue, but with new disposable containers.
Educating staff and instructing them to wash hands a minimum of hourly.
RecPlex remains openWhile the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex remains open, several events have been canceled.
Staffers have enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts at all touch points.
High traffic areas are being cleaned at multiple times each day.
Antibacterial hand pump gel is available at each desk location, and there are wipes for wiping down equipment in the fitness area.
Senior center event takeout only
The corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Westosha Senior Center set for Saturday has been changed to takeout only.
The $12 meal, which includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, homemade bread and dessert, can be picked up between 1 and 5 p.m., at the center, 19200 93rd St.
The rummage sale and silent auction have been canceled.
Canceled/postponed events
The Leprechaun & Lederhosen 0.1K Beer Run originally scheduled for this Saturday at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park has been postponed to noon Aug. 12 and rechristened “Summertime St. Patty’s.” All tickets will be transferred and redeemable.
Kenosha County Veterans Council has canceled its annual banquet scheduled for Saturday. The banquet may be rescheduled to a later date. For ticket refund inquiries call 262-705-9808.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass concert slated for 7:30 p.m. March 19 at Carthage College has been canceled.
Kenosha HarborMarket will be closed Saturday. Officials said future dates for the weekly market have yet to be decided.
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums’ annual Kenosha Krawl, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
Maple syrup hikes in Petrifying Springs Park and Hawthorn Hollow have been canceled.
Lakeland Little League has postponed tryouts scheduled for Saturday. A tentative date of April 4 is being considered.
Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake announced it has closed until further notice. All memberships will be suspended and reinstated once the facility is reopened. Additionally, a half-hour HitTrax session will be added to the membership.