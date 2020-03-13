More cancellations, changes in light of coronavirus

Brookside Care Center has asked members of the public to refrain from visiting the facility in an effort to shield residents and staff from COVID-19.

“As we continue to react and adapt to the latest information regarding the spread of coronavirus, Brookside is now asking that family members and friends not visit our facility – regardless of whether they are feeling symptoms of illness,” an announcement signed by Lynda Bogdala, director of BCC, reads.

The only exceptions apply to family members of those in hospice.

Also, BCC has strict measures in place to ensure staff members are screened prior to entry, handwashing procedures are followed and that gowns and gloves are worn when staff interacts with residents who are ill.

According to a letter sent to family members of residents, BCC intends to notify families if any resident or staff is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Scouting for Food postponed

The Scouting for Food Drive scheduled for March 14 and 21 throughout Kenosha County has been postponed by the Three Harbors Council of Boy Scouts of America in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.