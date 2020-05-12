More events cancelled this summer; virus cases climb a bit locally

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of annual summer events canceled throughout Kenosha County as a result of COVID-19 uncertainty continues to grow, with Bristol Progress Days and organizers calling off the celebrations.

“With all the unresolved effects of COVID-19 it has been decided that Bristol Progress Days 2020 will not take place,” said Carol Nichols, of the event committee. “Our hearts are heavy after making this decision.”

Nichols said there is still a chance the fireworks that are part of the event will be held at a later date.

Likewise, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association canceled the Libertyfest annual event, but hopes to hold the fireworks display as part of its new Harvest Fest event on September 26.

Also, Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 announced that the annual Memorial Day parade and activities have been canceled.

The announcements come as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 724 Tuesday, up 13 from Monday and 78 since last Friday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is at 16, the most recent of which was an 88-year-old woman.

The total number of negative tests in Kenosha County is 3,503.