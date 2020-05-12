More events cancelled this summer; virus cases climb a bit locally

The number of annual summer events canceled throughout Kenosha County as a result of COVID-19 uncertainty continues to grow, with Bristol Progress Days and organizers calling off the celebrations.
“With all the unresolved effects of COVID-19 it has been decided that Bristol Progress Days 2020 will not take place,” said Carol Nichols, of the event committee. “Our hearts are heavy after making this decision.”
Nichols said there is still a chance the fireworks that are part of the event will be held at a later date.
Likewise, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association canceled the Libertyfest annual event, but hopes to hold the fireworks display as part of its new Harvest Fest event on September 26.
Also, Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 announced that the annual Memorial Day parade and activities have been canceled.
The announcements come as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County increased to 724 Tuesday, up 13 from Monday and 78 since last Friday.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is at 16, the most recent of which was an 88-year-old woman.
The total number of negative tests in Kenosha County is 3,503.
The number of positive and negative cases in Kenosha County could be heightened over the week ahead if residents here visit public testing sites in Burlington and Waukesha. It was unknown Tuesday how many, if any, Kenosha County residents had been tested at these recently opened sites.
The event cancellations also come at a time when some retail businesses have been able to reopen. Those businesses must limit the number of people inside to five at a time. Some event organizers feel it will not be until much later that large-scale events are able to take place.
Events that have yet to be canceled in western Kenosha County include the Salem Lakes Summer Beats concert series, Country Thunder and the Kenosha County Fair, which would celebrate its 100th year in August.
Fair manager Denise Zirbel said she doesn’t anticipate a decision being made until mid-June as the Fair Board is “waiting for more direction from state and local authorities.”
Among other cancellations announced Tuesday was the Kenosha community’s annual outdoor Mass in Pennoyer Park, usually held the same July weekend as the Civic Veterans Parade. The parade was cancelled earlier this month.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.