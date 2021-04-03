More Highway 50 work slated for this spring and summer

Highway 50 east

Zignego is also the company that was awarded the $88 million contract to reconstruct Highway 50, from 117th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie to 43rd Ave. in Kenosha. Work on that project is also underway.

It involves highway widening from four to six lanes between 117th and 57th avenues. The project also includes: reconstruction of the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenue; a new intersection configuration at 109th Avenue, bridge improvements; a retention pond near the intersection of Highway 31; and new sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project. The majority of this segment of highway will have two open lanes in each direction during peak travel hours. To help minimize traffic impacts, multiple lane closures and detours may be used during the overnight hours.

Phase II of reconstruction, from 70th Avenue to 43rd Avenue, is projected to begin in spring of 2022. The contractor, Zignego Company, expects the project to be complete by early 2023.

More information about projects in southeast Wisconsin is available online at: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/.