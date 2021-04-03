More Highway 50 work slated for this spring and summer

Nearly the entire stretch of Highway 50 through Kenosha County is now slated for reconstruction or rehabilitation this spring and summer as additional segments west of I-94 have been added to the docket by the state Department of Transportation.
Construction of the segments west of I-94, from 125th Avenue in Kenosha to 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake, and from Highway 75 in Paddock Lake to Highway O in Wheatland is scheduled to begin the week of April 4 under an $8.3 million contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday.
Waukesha-based Zignego Group is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:
Project Improvements
• Pavement repair and diamond grinding along 16 miles of Highway 50
• Traffic signal improvements
• Roadway shoulder replacement
One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during construction, while crews work under single-lane closures.
Construction is scheduled for completion by late fall 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
These segments are in addition to the recently announced re-pavement of the stretch of Highway 50 from Highway O in Wheatland to Highway 12 in Lake Geneva. Federal COVID Relief funds will be used to fund the project.
Highway 50 east
Zignego is also the company that was awarded the $88 million contract to reconstruct Highway 50, from 117th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie to 43rd Ave. in Kenosha. Work on that project is also underway.
It involves highway widening from four to six lanes between 117th and 57th avenues. The project also includes: reconstruction of the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenue; a new intersection configuration at 109th Avenue, bridge improvements; a retention pond near the intersection of Highway 31; and new sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project. The majority of this segment of highway will have two open lanes in each direction during peak travel hours. To help minimize traffic impacts, multiple lane closures and detours may be used during the overnight hours.
Phase II of reconstruction, from 70th Avenue to 43rd Avenue, is projected to begin in spring of 2022. The contractor, Zignego Company, expects the project to be complete by early 2023.
More information about projects in southeast Wisconsin is available online at: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/.
Highway 50 project-related questions from the public should be directed to Ryan Cournoyer at 414-406-6953.