 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More Highway 50 work slated for this spring and summer
View Comments
alert featured

More Highway 50 work slated for this spring and summer

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 50 construction

Traffic is congested as ongoing construction continues Friday on Highway 50 near the 77th Avenue bridge. Various projects will be underway this spring and summer on Highway 50 from Kenosha to Lake Geneva.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News

Nearly the entire stretch of Highway 50 through Kenosha County is now slated for reconstruction or rehabilitation this spring and summer as additional segments west of I-94 have been added to the docket by the state Department of Transportation.

Construction of the segments west of I-94, from 125th Avenue in Kenosha to 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake, and from Highway 75 in Paddock Lake to Highway O in Wheatland is scheduled to begin the week of April 4 under an $8.3 million contract signed by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday.

Top 15 cities in the US with the highest rates of distress

Waukesha-based Zignego Group is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following:

Project Improvements

• Pavement repair and diamond grinding along 16 miles of Highway 50

• Traffic signal improvements

• Roadway shoulder replacement

One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during construction, while crews work under single-lane closures.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Construction is scheduled for completion by late fall 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

These segments are in addition to the recently announced re-pavement of the stretch of Highway 50 from Highway O in Wheatland to Highway 12 in Lake Geneva. Federal COVID Relief funds will be used to fund the project.

Highway 50 east

Zignego is also the company that was awarded the $88 million contract to reconstruct Highway 50, from 117th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie to 43rd Ave. in Kenosha. Work on that project is also underway.

It involves highway widening from four to six lanes between 117th and 57th avenues. The project also includes: reconstruction of the existing four-lane road between 57th and 43rd avenue; a new intersection configuration at 109th Avenue, bridge improvements; a retention pond near the intersection of Highway 31; and new sidewalk and bicycle accommodations.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the project. The majority of this segment of highway will have two open lanes in each direction during peak travel hours. To help minimize traffic impacts, multiple lane closures and detours may be used during the overnight hours.

Phase II of reconstruction, from 70th Avenue to 43rd Avenue, is projected to begin in spring of 2022. The contractor, Zignego Company, expects the project to be complete by early 2023.

More information about projects in southeast Wisconsin is available online at: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast/.

Highway 50 project-related questions from the public should be directed to Ryan Cournoyer at 414-406-6953.

 

More Coverage

Projects also slated to start this week on highways 32, D and BB. See Page ##.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert