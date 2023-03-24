Talk about your March Madness.

I’ve seen so many people shuffling around, with a dazed, confused look on their faces, I thought the Zombie Apocalypse was finally here.

Then I saw them clutching torn-up NCAA Tournament brackets, and it all made sense.

Feeling battered and bruised by watching your tourney picks bow out in the first weekend? You’re not alone.

By the end of Sunday night, there were zero perfect brackets left anywhere, in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Considering your odds of having a perfect bracket rival your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, it’s best just to sit back and enjoy the upsets.

The best part? The games continue through Sunday.

Let’s take a quick time-out for some March Madness observations:

From Big 10 ... to Big 1: Though eight teams made the tournament from the Big 10, just one — Tom Izzo’s reliable Michigan State Spartans — survived the first weekend. This column had to go to press at 6 p.m. Thursday, so the Spartans might have lost to Kansas State, but it’s a good idea to never bet against Izzo. This is the coach’s 15th Sweet 16 appearance in 28 seasons at the school.

Smart and athletic? Not fair! One of the most surprising stories of the men’s tournament is the Princeton Tigers, a No. 15 seed that squeaked past No. 2 Arizona in the first round and then, in a battle of Tigers vs. Tigers, soundly beat Missouri. How big a deal is this Ivy League team? Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, visited a team practice before the Tigers left for their first Sweet 16 game since 1967. Princeton plays the Creighton Bluejays on Friday (8 p.m., TBS).

Shirts vs. skins: We don’t know if the Arkansas Razorbacks can beat the UConn Huskies, but if Arkansas did win on Thursday, the world would again see the pasty white upper torso of Coach Eric Musselman. And who can blame him? It’s become a tradition for him to rip off his polo shirt and wave it over his head after big wins. Beating defending champs Kansas on March 18? That was huge. Winning again? Even bigger.

Lassie, get help! Timmy fell down a well! Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is one of the most famous college basketball players in the country. But when the play-by-play announcer repeatedly says “Timme grabs the rebound” or “Timme hits a big 3-pointer,” my mind flashes back to all those episodes of “Lassie.” If you want more of Timme, you can always tune into his Gimme Timme podcast (at this point, does anyone in the U.S. not have a podcast?).

Women got game, too: One of the most exciting finishes of the tournament so far came in the women’s tourney, when the Indiana Hoosiers, a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history, lost 70-68 to No. 9 seed Miami when Destiny Harden made a game-winning jump shot with 3 seconds left. The Hoosiers were the opening story on ESPN’s “Get Up” show the next morning and even made the “CBS Morning News” — just not how the team wanted.

Hurricane season: Miami’s men’s and women’s teams knocked out the Indiana University Hoosiers in both NCAA tournaments this year. We’re not sure what the University of Miami Hurricanes have against the Hoosiers, but we’re guessing tourism numbers from Bloomington to Miami Beach will take a hit for a while.

It’s Charles Barkley’s world; we just live in it: A highlight for me each year is the commentary by the former NBA star, which is always entertaining. If I actually learn something? That’s a bonus.

Men love to talk just as much as women do: Don’t believe me? Ask the guy in the next cubicle why Alabama is — or is NOT — destined to go all the way in the tournament. That should keep him talking for at least 40 minutes.

It turns out math really does matter after high school: Teams are seeded in brackets, and in betting pools, later-round games are worth more points. If you know how to play the odds and can carry the 1, those math skills can help you come out on top.

No second chances here: The tournament’s one-and-done structure is merciless. Just like “The Bachelor.”

A local tradition

Speaking of zombies (see the top of this column), Dale “Dr. Destruction” Wamboldt is hosting his 39th annual Dorian Gray Art Show.

When people see the local horror host and artist in his trademark Dr. Destruction makeup, they think “ghoulie,” but maybe they should be thinking more of a sweet feline.

Destruction tells us he keeps the Dorian Gray event going “as a tradition. I love tradition, and I’m a Leo, so I like repetition, like a cat.”

The long-running event — 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Vault — features about 30 local artists and vendors. There will be plenty of live music, too (starting at 8 p.m.), including the good doctor himself with his band, Die Monster Die.

The art show’s name comes from Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” about a young man who sells his soul to stay forever young. After that, he doesn’t age, but his portrait does.

This year’s show is also a tribute to the memory of Dennis Bayuzick, a longtime UW-Parkside art professor who died Dec. 8, 2022.

Among his students? Wamboldt, who says Bayuzick’s influence shows in all of his creative projects.

“Whatever I make, Dennis is always there,” Wamboldt said. “If someone has been a student of Dennis, I can see it in their work.”