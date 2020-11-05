More positive cases force Randall to move all classes to virtual learning

RANDALL — The Randall Consolidated School District received notification from the Kenosha County Division of Health that multiple individuals have received positive COVID-19 test results.

As a result of these results and concerns about staffing shortages for the school, the district announced Thursday that all students were being moved to virtual learning from home immediately.

Students will not be asked to return to in-person classrooms at Randall School until Nov. 19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We will continue to take multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Division of Health," District Administrator Jeff Alstadt.

Earlier, a positive COVID-19 test and resulting staff shortage caused Randall Consolidated School District to announce several grade-level moves to virtual learning, but not the entire student body until this time.

The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts. Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Randall were likely not in contact with the individuals.