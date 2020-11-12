More positive COVID-19 cases at Trevor/Wilmot; three grades going virtual for a while

Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Trevor-Wilmot were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

Middle school (6th, 7th, and 8th grade) students and homeroom teachers are being moved to their Learning at Home plans and are asked to self-quarantine effective immediately. The approach to quarantine is a result of close contacts with a student cohort and close contacts with homeroom teachers that is creating a staffing shortage for the school.

All students and staff will be returning to in-building classes on Monday, Nov. 30.

“We continue to follow the protocols and practices from our Road to Return framework. We continue to work in collaboration with the Kenosha County Division of Health to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Michelle Garven, district administrator. "We appreciate their partnership as we continue to work through this pandemic together. We have planned for cases of COVID-19 in our building and appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we move to our Learning from Home plans.”