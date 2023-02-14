Bristol Bob did not lie when he predicted six more weeks of winter.

More snow is forecast to fall over the Kenosha area as rain showers Wednesday night likely turn to snow showers on Thursday.

On Groundhog Day, the nature center’s petrified weather-predicting mammal was reported to have seen his shadow, meaning winter wasn’t over, yet.

Lee Newspapers Meteorologist Matt Holiner said the amount of snow to arrive in Kenosha County and southeast Wisconsin this week wasn’t certain Monday afternoon, due to varying weather models. Two low pressure systems are headed our way, pushing down temperatures.

“The big question is how quickly will temperatures drop,” Holiner said. “We will know more after the rain comes through on Tuesday.”

The National Weather Service forecast indicates there will be a slight chance of a rain and snow mix in the early morning hours on Thursday, then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. with a low around 26 degrees.

Snow showers are likely on Thursday, with a high near 31 degrees and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

“Peak snow showers will be on Thursday,” Holiner said. “There will be some level of impact, we just don’t know how much yet.”

Thursday night will see a 20% chance of snow showers before midnight, and 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts of up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will begin to rise by the weekend with Friday’s high near 25 degrees, Saturday’s near 41 degrees and Sunday’s near 45 degrees.

Weather models will become clearer in the coming days as it pertains to snowfall and snow accumulation.

“There will be snow,” Holiner said. “We just don’t know how much yet.”