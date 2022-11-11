More than 1,300 pounds of medications collected during fall take back events in Kenosha County

More than 1,300 pounds of medications, both prescribed and over-the-counter, were collected in Kenosha County in recent months, culminating with two events as part of National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, county officials announced Thursday.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual day of recognition that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The local events, held at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and the County Center in Bristol, were organized by the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the events helped safely dispose of medications while also providing the opportunity to educate the community on how to use Narcan and fentanyl test strips, informing people about services and support available in Kenosha County.

“I had the opportunity to volunteer at the County Center collection event, and it was wonderful to see many of our residents taking the time to safely get unneeded medications out of their homes,” Kerkman said. “Moreover, it gave us a change to share valuable information about resources and services that can help save lives.”

Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss and the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force have been educating the community about the dangers of street drugs laced with fentanyl since early 2021.

“Drug Take Back Day is an empowering day for community members in every corner of Kenosha County, not just in high-risk areas,” Foss said. “You may not know that you know someone with substance use disorders, but Drug Take Back Day is a reminder of the power we have when we come together to support our neighbors through all stages of recovery.”

Foss thanked community partners, including the Kenosha Police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s departments and the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition, for their help in making Drug Take Back Day a success.

“As the colder months are quickly approaching, it is more important than ever that Kenosha County residents know of the mental health resources available to them,” Foss said, “Our team works around the clock to provide care to our community, working with residents across the continuum of care. Recovery is possible, and we are here for our residents every step of the way.”

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which can link people to resources for substance use disorder, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (262) 764-8555.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline operated by Kenosha Human Development Services is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at (262) 657-7188.