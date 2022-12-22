More than 20 vehicles burned or damaged during fire at A-1 Auto & Marine Wednesday morning

At least 20 cars were burned or damaged during a fire early Wednesday morning at A-1 Auto & Marine, 10528 Sheridan Road in Pleasant Prairie. Multiple fire agencies from Kenosha County and across the state border assisting.

On Wednesday at 12:19 a.m., Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue and Police Departments responded to A-1 Auto & Marine for a report of a garage fire.

The initial caller advised that a detached garage was on fire. Pleasant Prairie Police officers arrived and found that numerous vehicles and another building were also on fire. Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue requesting additional resources.

Fire & Rescue units arrived on location and observed that a residence had also been damaged. In addition, the department observed more than 20 cars burning or damaged. Crews confirmed that no one was located inside any of the affected structures and began defensive fire operations.

Due to the cold weather conditions and the nature of the fire, the incident commander requested We Energies Gas & Electric Divisions to the scene to secure utilities.

Assisting Wisconsin fire agencies included Bristol, Kenosha, Paris, Salem Lakes, Somers, and Wind Lake. Responding Illinois departments included Beach Park, Grayslake, Newport, Winthrop Harbor, and Zion.

Some of these units backfilled and assisted in responding to normal call volume during the incident.

The Racine Fire Bells responded to provide emergency service support to responders on scene. During the incident only one civilian reported a minor injury and was treated at the scene and released. No injuries were reported by any responding personnel.

The scene is being investigated by the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force, which the Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue and Police Departments are a part of. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

