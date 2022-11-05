More than 200 gather for NAACP 2022 Freedom Fund Dinner in Kenosha

Underscoring the theme “This is Power,” the Kenosha NAACP’s Freedom Fund Dinner returned Friday night following a more than two-year hiatus.

The dinner included a reception and program in the Student Center Ballroom at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“The dinner was well attended by over 200 individuals from our community. In attendance were Wisconsin State legislature leaders, Kenosha County Board members, city officials, as well military and educational leaders,” said Anthony Davis, president of the NAACP Kenosha Branch.

The high point of the evening was Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who was the keynote speaker. Crowley is the first African American and youngest person ever to serve as Milwaukee County’s top elected leader. Crowley, 33, a Democrat, previously represented Milwaukee in the Wisconsin State Assembly serving as a legislator from January 2017 to June 2020.

“The attendees were encouraged to become members of the Kenosha NAACP Branch. In addition, audience members were implored to get out and vote (GOTV) in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. It was stated in a variety of ways that this is the most important election for the future of the country and the state of Wisconsin. ‘This is Power!’ is our theme for the NAACP. It was important to stress that our voices are at the ballot box,” Davis said.

“The power is in you, and the NAACP which remains the premier civil rights organization in our country. It is the oldest, the biggest and the baddest civil rights organization that we know.” Davis said at the dinner. “Today we see racism that is rampant in our communities, and it is showing up in political ads. We also see the anti-Semitic attacks on our Jewish community. The challenges we face today continue to erode our civil rights, women’s rights, voting rights’, workers’ rights, educational rights, and I could go on about the right being attacked. We remain committed to fighting against any social injustice in our communities and look forward to working collaboratively with everyone to build a healthier, more vibrant, and economically inclusive community.”

Special award recipients at the event included:

Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost (retired) for Gateway Technical College, who was presented the Rev. Olen Arrington, Jr. Excellence Award for her “exemplary personal and professional commitment to creating pathways for women of color to pursue careers in education and to increase access and affordability for non-traditional students professional stewardship in Academics.” The late Rev. Olen Arrington Jr. was an educator, long-time pastor of Kenosha’s Second Baptist Church on Washington Road and local civil rights leader. He made history in 2000 when he became Kenosha Unified’s first African American member on the School Board.

Tanya McLean, executive director and Founder of Leaders of Kenosha (LOK), who received the Bro. John Wright Justice award for her commitment to not only improving the lives of Black people but "for taking on issues of injustice in our community and ensuring that all citizens are treated fairly."

The NAACP Kenosha Branch also named Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College; Terri Wruck, manager of Charitable Giving at Snap On; and Tim Mahone, president of Mahone Strategies, as 2022 Freedom Fund Event co-chairs.

The Freedom Fund Dinner is an established tradition for branches nationwide. It is one that enables the local branches not only to raise funds, but also to create pathways for change, while advancing human and civil rights causes, according to local organizers.

Davis said the event is an opportunity to bring emerging leaders and community stakeholders together in an effort to “end discrimination, embrace diversity and ensure greater opportunities for all people.”

The Kenosha branch postponed the event, its largest fundraiser, in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last celebration having been held in 2019 at the Parkway Chateau.

“The Covid 19 pandemic, and the civil unrest during the last two years has been a challenge in our efforts to reconnect with the community,” Davis said. “The Kenosha branch leadership team is working toward the growth of its leadership, and membership. We are excited as we continue to make this transformation of the Kenosha branch, to rebuild and engage with the community.”

He thanked the former branch president Veronica King for her efforts to keep the local branch going. He also also highlighted the efforts of co-MC Na’Kia Hughes, and presenters Jada Peters and Ben Wajerski.

“The return of the Freedom Fund celebration comes at a very critical time in our community when voter engagement and Civil Rights matters continue to be challenged,” Davis said prior to the event. “There’s no better event to bring the community and business leaders together to eradicate discrimination and to navigate the fight for equality and justice.”