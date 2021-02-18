More than 50 percent of county's over-65 population has now been vaccinated for COVID-19

Number vaccinated continues to climb

As of Wednesday, 12.6 percent of Kenosha County’s total population, or 21,538 residents, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated comprise 3.8 percent of the population, or 6,521 residents.

The Kenosha County Public Health COVID Vaccination Clinic — just one of several vaccine providers — has vaccinated more than 8,500 people.

In the 65-plus age group, 12,390 Kenosha County residents have received the first dose and 1,844 have received both doses. The latter figure represents 7.5 percent of the county’s total 65-plus population of 24,756.

To reach the 75 percent herd immunity goal, 127,500 residents will need to be fully vaccinated.

Still in Tier 1a group

The groups currently eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin continue to be Tier 1a health care workers, law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders, and all those 65 and above.