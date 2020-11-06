More than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin Saturday, with Kenosha seeing rapid growth

As Wisconsin reports record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases, Kenosha County leaders are warning that the virus is spreading locally at the fastest rate of the pandemic.
The state reported 7,065 new cases of the virus on Saturday, a new record, following a then-record number of 6,141 new cases Friday.
There were 45 more deaths in Wisconsin blamed on COVID-19 on Saturday, following 62 additional deaths on Friday. There has been an average 33 percent of people tested over the last week testing positive.
In Kenosha County, county Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the community is seeing the fastest spread of the virus since the pandemic began. “We’re exploding,” she said. “We’re not just at the highest numbers we’ve had, we’re off the charts.”
Support Local Journalism
The county has had about 800 new cases reported since Sunday and at least six deaths this week. A total of 96 people have died of COVID in the county through Saturday afternoon, a third of those deaths occurring in the last month.
Hospitalizations are increasing as well. According to Wisconsin Department of Health data, hospitalizations in the southeast part of the state, including Kenosha County, are increasing at the fastest rate in the state, with a total of 780 people with the virus in the hospital Friday.
As of Thursday in Kenosha County, Freiheit said, there were 54 virus patients hospitalized among the three hospitals here, seven of those patients on ventilators.
Despite the growth of in-patient numbers, Freiheit said local hospitals are not reaching capacity. “In Kenosha County we have plenty of bed space, we have plenty of ventilators. The issue for Kenosha County is staff numbers,” she said. She said where hospitals could have problems as the outbreak continues is keeping staffing numbers steady if staff members become ill or have to be quarantined because of contact with others who are infected.
She said the recent increase in positive cases has not been concentrated in any specific area of the county or among any age group, but has been widely spread throughout the county.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.