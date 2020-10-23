More than 7,600 hit Kenosha County polls over 3 days

The first week of early voting in Kenosha County was brisk, with clerks reporting a total of 7,649 in-person absentee ballots cast by Thursday.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she is pleased by the early turnout and said clerks countywide report they are prepared for the possibility of this being a record-setting year.
“We planned to have enough ballots for a higher than average voter turnout for this election,” Bachochin said. “We are staying on top of the numbers to make sure we have everyone covered.”
Early voting continues through Oct. 30 during regular municipal office hours and other times established by each municipal clerk. Because early voting is technically considered absentee voting — even though voters appear in person at their polling sites in their municipalities — the ballots cast won't be opened and counted until Election Day.
Clerks reported the following number of people voted early, in-person Tuesday through Thursday throughout Kenosha County:
- City of Kenosha – 2,931, longest wait was 40 minutes on Tuesday
- Pleasant Prairie – 1,603, longest wait 20 minutes
- Salem Lakes – 853, longest wait was 50 minutes Wednesday
- Somers – 639, longest line was 20 people deep on Tuesday
- Paddock Lake – 505, no long lines reported
- Twin Lakes – 433, longest line was 8-10 people deep
- Randall – 300, no long lines reported
- Wheatland – 216, no long lines reported
- Paris – 77, no long lines reported
- Brighton – 55, no long lines reported
Bristol Village Clerk Amy Klemko said early voting turnout in Bristol was more than anticipated. A total of 157 people voted early there on Tuesday, 114 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday.
“I only had 678 absentee ballots total in the last presidential election and only 1,189 in the April 2020 primary,” Klemko said. “So far I have 1,372 absentee ballots issued, including the in-person absentees this week.”
Klemko said she is hopeful there will not be a ballot shortage. But, she said it “will be close.”
“Our main problem stems from people requesting an absentee ballot and then coming in to vote instead,” Klemko said. “We’ve had 266 (people do this so far).”
Those who request and receive an absentee ballot via mail can bring it in to their respective municipal hall and submit it via drop box.
“If you are using the municipality absentee drop boxes, please make sure you are depositing your ballot in the box located in your voting municipality,” Bachochin said. “Each box is specific for that municipality, they are not County drop boxes, but are managed by the municipalities.”
Wheatland Town Clerk Sheila Siegler said she does not anticipate running out of ballots.
“We are prepared for a historical number of voters to cast ballots,” Siegler, the longest sitting municipal clerk in the county, said.
Helpful tips
Bachochin reminds voters to bring an acceptable form of photo identification (Wisconsin drivers license, state ID, passport, etc.). If a person’s address has changed since the last election, that person must reregister.
Bachochin also recommends checking to make sure you are going to the correct municipality to vote.
“Throughout the county there have been many voters showing up to vote at the wrong municipality,” Bachochin said. “It can be confusing for many whose postal mailing address is one municipality, but they actually reside in another. Such as a mailing address of Salem, but they are really a resident of Paddock Lake.”
Visit MyVote.wi.gov for help determining the correct polling location.
Also, curbside voting is available for people who are unable to enter the polling place due to disability, which includes being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19, Bachochin said.
“Your polling place should have a procedure to allow you to indicate that you need to curbside vote,” Bachochin said. “Some may have a sign posted with a phone number to call for assistance. Otherwise, call the municipal office and request to curbside vote; the clerk will explain the process.”
Whether voting in-person absentee or by mail absentee, you can follow your ballot status at MyVote.wi.gov, under “Track My Ballot
