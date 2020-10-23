More than 7,600 hit Kenosha County polls over 3 days

Bristol Village Clerk Amy Klemko said early voting turnout in Bristol was more than anticipated. A total of 157 people voted early there on Tuesday, 114 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday.

“I only had 678 absentee ballots total in the last presidential election and only 1,189 in the April 2020 primary,” Klemko said. “So far I have 1,372 absentee ballots issued, including the in-person absentees this week.”

Klemko said she is hopeful there will not be a ballot shortage. But, she said it “will be close.”

“Our main problem stems from people requesting an absentee ballot and then coming in to vote instead,” Klemko said. “We’ve had 266 (people do this so far).”

Those who request and receive an absentee ballot via mail can bring it in to their respective municipal hall and submit it via drop box.

“If you are using the municipality absentee drop boxes, please make sure you are depositing your ballot in the box located in your voting municipality,” Bachochin said. “Each box is specific for that municipality, they are not County drop boxes, but are managed by the municipalities.”

Wheatland Town Clerk Sheila Siegler said she does not anticipate running out of ballots.