More than a dozen trees will be planted at Bristol Bay Park under grant program

More than a dozen trees will be planted at Bristol Bay Park at highways 50 and 45 with a $1,500 Community Planting Program grant from American Transmission Co., according to Village Administrator Randy Kerkman.
A mix of 15 to 20 oak and hickory trees will be planted, Kerkman said.
“We’re excited to start the process to restore what was an oak savannah before European influence,” Kerkman said. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to plant oaks and other native hardwoods to restore what was once an oak savannah.”
The trees will complement the work Bristol is undertaking with help from a trail grant to install walking trails in the park.
“We will be able to show the public what once was can be recreated,” Kerkman said.
The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way.
“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said ATC Vegetation Management Manager Michelle Stokes. “While we can’t allow trees or tall growing vegetation in our rights of way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”
ATC has awarded more than 265 communities and organizations with funds totaling nearly $500,000 since 2013.
ATC recently completed the Spring Valley-North Lake Geneva Project, which includes 23 miles of new transmission line from Bristol to Lake Geneva.
During the project, ATC also replanted 20 trees at Salem School harvested from the former Paul Swartz Nursery property on Highway 50 in Wheatland, purchased by ATC as the location for its new Balsam substation.
