More than a dozen trees will be planted at Bristol Bay Park under grant program

More than a dozen trees will be planted at Bristol Bay Park at highways 50 and 45 with a $1,500 Community Planting Program grant from American Transmission Co., according to Village Administrator Randy Kerkman.

A mix of 15 to 20 oak and hickory trees will be planted, Kerkman said.

“We’re excited to start the process to restore what was an oak savannah before European influence,” Kerkman said. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to plant oaks and other native hardwoods to restore what was once an oak savannah.”

The trees will complement the work Bristol is undertaking with help from a trail grant to install walking trails in the park.

“We will be able to show the public what once was can be recreated,” Kerkman said.

The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights-of-way.