BRISTOL -- An large crowd turned out for a special Pringle Nature Center program highlighting the important work of animal rehabilitators Saturday evening.

Folks of all ages turned out for the "Owl Prowl" program conducted with Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital at the center in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.

Wildlife educator and rehabilitator Aimee Sosenko outlined the work done by staff and volunteers with Lake Geneva-based Fellow Mortals, a nonprofit caring for thousands of animals each year.

Wildlife rehabilitation involves caring for and helping sick, injured or orphaned wild animals with the goal of releasing them back into their natural habitats. Fellow Mortals is equipped and authorized to provide care for all wild birds including cardinals and blue jays, predatory birds such as hawks and eagles, waterfowl including ducks and herons, and non-predatory animals including beavers, woodchucks, squirrels and rabbits, among others.

"We believe that an individual life is precious," Sosenko said. "At Fellow Mortals we believe in giving (injured animals) a chance so that's what we do. We try our best to encourage compassion with everybody."

What to do

She explained what to do if they stumble across an injured animal.

"Before doing anything with an animal we want to try and keep them in the wild if we can, but if they're injured they will need our help," Sosenko said. "If you aren't sure always contact a rehabilitator before taking it into you own hands."

Sosenko also advised the wearing of gloves if contact with a wild animal can't be avoided, or place a box or laundry basket over an animal suspected of being injured so it doesn't run away before a trained rehabilitator arrives to help.

Sometimes animals are injured after being struck by a vehicle or run over with a lawn mower.

The organization was founded in 1985 by Yvonne Wallace Blane after she accidentally ran over a rabbit nest with a lawnmower. After searching in vain for a wildlife organization to help care for the rabbits she began caring for them. These rabbits became the first patients of Fellow Mortals and they were all eventually released.

Sosenko asked anyone who encounters a wounded or orphaned animal to contact Fellow Mortals at 262-248-5055.

Owl ambassadors

Sosenko introduced attendees to two of the organization's owl ambassadors. She walked around the center with both owls so attendees could gaze upon northern saw whet owls Oliver and Tatyana. Both serve as owl ambassadors because they are both missing an eye and would not survive in the wild on their own.

Toward the end of the event attendees when on a hike in Bristol Woods to listen for owls.

Sosenko said she didn't expect such a large turnout.

"I was really happy and surprised," Sosenko said.

Many attendees brought their young children with them and said they appreciated the presentation.

"I think the work Fellow Mortals does is amazing and I'm glad they're out there to help," said Lisa Garberding of Antioch, Ill. "I was shocked with the turnout and it was my first event like this. The kids loved it and my daughter wants to be a wildlife rescuer."

Tracy Backhaus, a program assistant with Pringle Nature Center, said the event was "fantastic."

"Anytime we can get people to learn about nature is a good thing," Backhaus said. "I'm so happy we had a good turnout. I think right now we're hitting spring and people want to get out and enjoy the outdoors."

Sosenko said it "costs a lot of money to take care of these animals and there's a lot of limited resources now" putting pressure on the nonprofit.

Anyone interested in donating tissues, Pedialyte, feeders or blankets to the organization can do so online. The nonprofit receives no government funding and relies on donations. Those looking to become a much-needed volunteer can learn more at fellowmortals.org/help-wildlife/be-a-volunteer/.