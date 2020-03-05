More than 200 volunteer for Read Across America

More than 200 volunteers fanned out to schools throughout the Kenosha area Tuesday for the United Way’s annual Readers Are Leaders event as part of Read Across America, a celebration of the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

In its 11th year, the initiative attracted 203 volunteers who spent time reading to students in 203 classrooms in the Kenosha Unified School District as well as in Bristol, Silver Lake, Salem Lakes and Twin Lakes.

In all, the initiative reached some 4,200 students in 30 schools.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

As well as reading to students, volunteers talked to students about why reading is important.

Participating volunteers convened at Gateway Technical College Tuesday morning for breakfast and a program before heading out to their schools.

Volunteers received one Dr. Seuss book which will stay in the classrooms they visited and a bookmark for each student to keep.

The event was made possible through the partnership with the local school districts and the sponsorship of Johnson Financial Group, Herzing University, Nestlé USA Confections & Snacks and Gateway Technical College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0