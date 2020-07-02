More young people testing positive for COVID-19, county says

Freiheit said this “shows us that the virus will continue to bounce around our community until a second wave or a vaccine is available.”

She said it will not completely go away.

“Some days there may be an outbreak or a spike, and hopefully we will come upon a day or two without any cases,” Freiheit said. “But, what we are seeing is a steady stream of positives at a lower amount than we saw within the first 3 months.”

Prior June 22, the 20-29 age group made up about 20% of the state’s total positive tests. Since then, they account for 40%, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

The increase in the number of young adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 brought researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the state this week to investigate the spike.

The CDC, stationed in Winnebago County, is expected to be here through July 7 to investigate the social factors behind the infection rate of age group.