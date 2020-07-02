More young people testing positive for COVID-19, county says

Twenty-somethings — who account for three-fifths of Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 cases since June 1 — are the age group with the most positive cases in Kenosha County.
According to data on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard, 321 Kenosha County residents ages 20-29 have tested positive. The 30-39 cohort is the second-highest category with 271 positive cases.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the county has also seen “a recent uptick” in cases of those under age 20. A total of 95 positive cases have been reported in the 10-19 age group and 53 under age 10 have tested positive.
“We are also seeing positives resulting from certain community gatherings, even if small (under 10 participants) and outside such as backyard BBQs, baby showers, sleepovers and birthday parties,” she said. “It all goes back to the amount of time spent with others outside of your household and how close your conversations are. Physical distance helps. Masks help even more.”
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the number of positive cases reported countywide was 1,546, That is an increase of 43 since Monday’s total of 1,503. Of those who have tested positive, 84% are considered to have recovered. There have been 43 deaths.
“There has not been a decrease in positives,” Freiheit said. “We are seeing a steady amount of positives every day, from 6 to 24, usually averaging about 10-15 a day.”
Freiheit said this “shows us that the virus will continue to bounce around our community until a second wave or a vaccine is available.”
She said it will not completely go away.
“Some days there may be an outbreak or a spike, and hopefully we will come upon a day or two without any cases,” Freiheit said. “But, what we are seeing is a steady stream of positives at a lower amount than we saw within the first 3 months.”
Prior June 22, the 20-29 age group made up about 20% of the state’s total positive tests. Since then, they account for 40%, according to data from the Department of Health Services.
The increase in the number of young adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 brought researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the state this week to investigate the spike.
The CDC, stationed in Winnebago County, is expected to be here through July 7 to investigate the social factors behind the infection rate of age group.
“Many of our recent positives have come from social events such as baby showers, sleepovers, birthday parties and backyard barbecues,” Freiheit said. “Even if the social gathering is small, say under 10 people, there is still great potential for spread when you gather with those outside of your own household contacts”
Freiheit said outdoor events present a lower risk than indoor events, “but it all boils down to the amount of masking, physical distancing, and the amount of time spent with others.”
The state is also now reporting a COVID-19 “activity level” by region and county. It is based on the “burden,” or case rate, and “trajectory,” or case change.
Twenty-one counties, including Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties are considered to be at a “high” COVID-19 activity level, with numbers updated weekly on Wednesday at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.
According to the state data dashboard, there are currently 48 facility-wide active COVID-19 investigations in Kenosha County. This compares to 42 in Dane County, 39 in Racine County and 11 in Walworth County.
A facility-wide investigation is required in a nursing facility if one positive case is reported and at a business or other setting with two or more cases.
