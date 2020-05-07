Most inmates, staff testing positive for COVID-19 were not showing symptoms, sheriff reports

Experts believe that people who are infected but have no symptoms can spread the virus as “silent spreaders” but it is unclear how prevalent that may be.

Hannah said the sheriff’s department is working with the county Division of Health to try to contain the spread of the virus at the jail and KCDC. For now, he said, there is no scheduled follow-up system-wide testing at the facilities.

“The purpose of completing this testing of our corrections employees and the inmate population was to contain and prevent the future spread of this virus,” he said in an email. “The current plan for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is to continue to work closely with the Kenosha County Department of Health along with the health care providers that are in contact with our inmate population to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

Kenosha County is continuing to see an increase in the number of cases. On Thursday the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the county was 628, up 18 from the previous day. The county also had its 15th death, an 81-year-old man from the city of Kenosha.