Most inmates, staff testing positive for COVID-19 were not showing symptoms, sheriff reports

The vast majority of the people housed at the Kenosha County Detention Center and the Kenosha County jail who tested positive for COVID-19 were not showing any symptoms of the virus, according to the sheriff’s department.
All of the 420 inmates and 250 employees at the two detention facilities were tested for the virus last week by the Wisconsin National Guard as part of the county’s pandemic response. The tests showed about 20% of inmates tested positive.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s department Thursday, there are now 74 inmates at KCDC with positive tests and nine inmates at the jail with positive results
A total of 19 correctional staff employees tested positive, and an additional two have suspected cases of the virus but were unable to be tested when they were showing symptoms because no tests were available. Two contracted employees who work at the facilities had positive tests.
Sgt. Christopher Hannah said at the time the tests were conducted, none of the inmates who tested positive at the jail and just 4% of those who tested positive at KCDC were showing symptoms of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, some people with the virus are “presymptomatic” for up to a week before developing symptoms, others develop no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Experts believe that people who are infected but have no symptoms can spread the virus as “silent spreaders” but it is unclear how prevalent that may be.
Hannah said the sheriff’s department is working with the county Division of Health to try to contain the spread of the virus at the jail and KCDC. For now, he said, there is no scheduled follow-up system-wide testing at the facilities.
“The purpose of completing this testing of our corrections employees and the inmate population was to contain and prevent the future spread of this virus,” he said in an email. “The current plan for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is to continue to work closely with the Kenosha County Department of Health along with the health care providers that are in contact with our inmate population to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
Kenosha County is continuing to see an increase in the number of cases. On Thursday the number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the county was 628, up 18 from the previous day. The county also had its 15th death, an 81-year-old man from the city of Kenosha.
Statewide, 9,215 people have tested positive with 374 deaths. In a positive trend, the percentage of overall tests that have been positive fell statewide for the fifth consecutive day as the state continued to increase its overall test numbers.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.