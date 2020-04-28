Most state parks to reopen Friday

Most Wisconsin state parks, including Bong Recreation Area in Brighton, will reopen Friday.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday morning that the Department of Natural Resources will reopen 34 state parks and forests on Friday with some temporary limits to minimize overcrowding and meet social distancing requirements.
Among those limits will be shorter hours — the parks will close at 7 p.m rather than 11 p.m. — and parks will close each Wednesday to allow staff to do cleaning and maintenance. Public facilities like restrooms, nature centers, park stations and playgrounds will remain closed.
Visitors also will need an annual state park pass to use the parks, with no day passes available.
“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said in a formal statement. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”
All boat launches on state property will remain open as usual.
Few areas still closed
A few areas away from Kenosha County that tend to get crowded will remain closed, including the Gibraltar Rock, Pewits Nest, Parfrey’s Glen and Dells of the Wisconsin River state natural areas. Some other higher-traffic parks in the state, including Governor Dodge, Lapham Peak and Devil’s Lake, may be temporarily closed to visitors on days when the parks hit their visitor capacity.
The governor temporarily closed 40 state parks, including Bong, on April 10 as part of the safer-at-home measures for the COVID-19 pandemic.
That closing came after complaints of crowding, vandalism and littering at parks in more populated areas of the state.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
