Most state parks to reopen Friday

Most Wisconsin state parks, including Bong Recreation Area in Brighton, will reopen Friday.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday morning that the Department of Natural Resources will reopen 34 state parks and forests on Friday with some temporary limits to minimize overcrowding and meet social distancing requirements.

Among those limits will be shorter hours — the parks will close at 7 p.m rather than 11 p.m. — and parks will close each Wednesday to allow staff to do cleaning and maintenance. Public facilities like restrooms, nature centers, park stations and playgrounds will remain closed.

Visitors also will need an annual state park pass to use the parks, with no day passes available.

“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said in a formal statement. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”