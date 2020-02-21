Mother admits child neglect in house with dog feces
Mother admits child neglect in house with dog feces

ELKHORN — A mother whose children were found living in squalor in their town of Lyons home has pleaded guilty to neglecting a child.

Cassondra J. Taylor-Connelly, 37, was sentenced to two months in jail on misdemeanor child neglect, in a plea bargain with the Walworth County district attorney.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped felony child neglect charges that could have sent Taylor-Connelly to prison for 10 years.

She also pleaded guilty to a separate drug charge and was sentenced to three years of probation.

The plea deal was approved Feb. 14 in Walworth County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors charged Taylor-Connelly in January after sheriff's deputies reported finding her children, ages 13, 7 and 4, living in a home with dried dog feces, soiled clothing, rotting food, open alcohol bottles, used condoms and “trash nearly everywhere.”

The house on Cranberry Court, located about 2½ miles southwest of the Bohners Lake area of the town of Burlington, smelled so bad that police had trouble breathing, the complaint stated.

