The mother of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in May 2020 testified in the trial of the Mequon man charged in her son’s disappearance and death.

Selia Patterson, mother of the late Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., testified Monday evening and Tuesday morning in the high-profile homicide jury trial of Zachariah Anderson, 42, in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Anderson is accused of killing Gutierrez 40, inside his first-floor Wood Creek apartment with blunt force trauma on May 17, 2020, and then hiding or disposing of the body. Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with felonies of hiding a corpse and stalking.

Prosecutors allege he did so because he was upset Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham, who had been unable to reach him, went to his first-floor apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open with blood stains on the floor and furniture.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson — her former partner — had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Patterson said Gutierrez was an unapologetic “mama’s boy.”

“He was my only child,” Patterson said, adding they were “very close.”

Patterson said she always kept in “very close” contact with her son and that he enjoyed chatting about his life and children with her.

“He would always keep in communication with me. He would always respond to my phone calls, and if he couldn’t he’d say ‘Can’t talk now mom I'll call later,’ he would text me,” Patterson said. “My boy was definitely a ‘mama’s boy’ and he made now qualms about it. He was very quick to say so himself when he was teased during high school. ... There was no shame in it. His display of his affection for me, his mom, he would give me a hug no matter where he was or who was in front. He would kiss me. We were very, very, very close.”

In May 2020 Patterson was living in Colorado and traveled back to Kenosha often to visit. She last saw in him in person in February 2020 when she brought him a truck he could use to go back-and-forth from work. She last spoke with him on the phone on May 16, 2020.

“My boy is gone,” Patterson said through tears Monday evening. Patterson was notified of her son’s disappearance the afternoon of May 19, 2020 by phone.

After receiving the news Patterson and her husband traveled to Kenosha and arrived May 20, 2020. The truck she purchased for him remained in the Wood Creek parking lot.

Brandon Hendrickson, a longtime friend of Gutierrez since high school, also testified Tuesday. He used to see Gutierrez in person once of twice a month and often talked by phone. He also hasn’t seen or heard from him since May 2020.

Hendrickson said he was in Kenosha getting a tattoo when he learned of Gutierrez’s disappearance after reading a Facebook post about it on May 19, 2020.

Hendrickson said he left the tattoo parlor and went to meet with a mutual friend, Michael Campbell, at his house.

Hendrickson and Campbell then “got up and left” and headed to Anderson’s residence to “get some answers or maybe even see Junior.”

Hendrickson said he and Campbell confronted Anderson at his residence and asked him who he was. Hendrickson said Anderson denied being himself and instead said he was his brother and asked why they were looking for him. Hendrickson said they informed Anderson that their friend who had been dating his ex-girlfriend had gone missing.

Hendrickson said he and Campbell walked back to their vehicle and Anderson began speaking to them from inside the residence in an “aggressive tone” and asked them why they were looking for “his brother.”

Hendrickson said they then left and Campbell alerted law enforcement about Anderson.

Blood spatter found

Earlier this week, a Kenosha Police officer testified about the blood spatter found both inside and outside of Gutierrez’s apartment.

Officer Jeffrey Van Wie, a veteran of the force who serves as a forensic examiner, said he was dispatched to the apartment on May 19, 2020, to help investigate the matter.

“I walked inside the hallway and on apartment 1B I saw dried red fluid stains on the door itself and around the door,” Van Wie said. “There appeared to be blood on the exterior door and door frame and the walls around the door.”

Van Wie said only blunt force trauma or gun shots could cause the impact spatter he observed.

“Blunt force trauma would be somebody getting struck with some kind of object like a bat or a hammer or some sort,” Van Wie said.

He also testified about “similar” impact spatter found on the interior side of the door, on walls and on other items found throughout the apartment that likely came from different blows.

Nicole Muller, one of Anderson’s defense attorneys, maintains the police investigation was deeply flawed from the start and detectives “failed to look in places that should’ve been looked into” and instead zeroed in Anderson based on Beacham’s claims.

District Attorney Michael Graveley has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez because he was “jealous” and “irrational” and also wanted to feel as if he was still in control of Beacham.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the trial with a jury of eight women and five men, including on alternate.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigations found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his van.