Mother pleads not guilty in George Floyd-style assault on teenage son

GENOA CITY — A mother has pleaded not guilty to charges that she knelt on her teenage son’s neck and asked if he wanted to die like George Floyd.

Keriann C. Smith, 37, is charged with physical abuse of a child and strangulation/suffocation, both felonies, in an incident that allegedly occurred June 20 at the family’s apartment.

At a preliminary hearing Monday in Walworth County Circuit Court, a judge ordered Smith bound over for trial, ruling that there was probably cause to proceed with the charges against her.

Smith entered a plea of not guilty.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 17 before Circuit Judge Phillip Koss at the county courthouse in Elkhorn.

Smith also is charged with misdemeanor drug charges and misdemeanor battery. If convicted on all charges, she could face 14 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that the Genoa City mother got into a physical altercation with her 14-year-old son and pinned to the floor with her knee on his neck. She then allegedly asked her son: “Do you want to know how George Floyd died? He died something like this. Do you want to die just like him?”