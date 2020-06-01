Motion filed in case against former principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The attorney for a former Kenosha Unified principal accused of having sex with a high school student filed a motion on behalf of her client Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Denise Hertz-McGrath, who represents Curtiss Tolefree Jr., 42, filed a demand for the state to produce discovery in the case.

Hertz-McGrath said she’s seeking investigation reports and alleged criminal activities from the alleged victim.

“It’s cited in the discovery, and it just cites that she didn’t want to come to Kenosha because of that,” Hertz-McGrath said. “They told her not to worry about it. We’d like to know what in the world she was concerned about. We did file that this morning.”

The motion had yet to be received by the state, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said.

Tolefree faces three felony charges of sexual assault of a student by a school staff member and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child. The court scheduled a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Mary Kay Wagner on July 14 at 1:15 p.m.

The charges allege that 11 years ago, when Tolefree was a dean at Bradford High School, he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a student beginning when she was a 17-year-old junior.