Motion filed in case against former principal

The attorney for a former Kenosha Unified principal accused of having sex with a high school student filed a motion on behalf of her client Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Denise Hertz-McGrath, who represents Curtiss Tolefree Jr., 42, filed a demand for the state to produce discovery in the case.
Hertz-McGrath said she’s seeking investigation reports and alleged criminal activities from the alleged victim.
“It’s cited in the discovery, and it just cites that she didn’t want to come to Kenosha because of that,” Hertz-McGrath said. “They told her not to worry about it. We’d like to know what in the world she was concerned about. We did file that this morning.”
The motion had yet to be received by the state, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said.
Tolefree faces three felony charges of sexual assault of a student by a school staff member and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child. The court scheduled a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Mary Kay Wagner on July 14 at 1:15 p.m.
The charges allege that 11 years ago, when Tolefree was a dean at Bradford High School, he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a student beginning when she was a 17-year-old junior.
According to the criminal complaint, the former student said the relationship lasted into the following school year, ending when Tolefree was transferred to Washington Middle School. She told police they often had sex in Tolefree’s office at Bradford, as well as outside of school.
That former student, identified only as Jane Doe in the complaint, came to Kenosha Police to report the relationship in fall 2018 at about the same time Tolefree, then principal at Washington Middle School, left the district after allegations that he had inappropriate sexual relationships with school staff.
After leaving Unified, Tolefree was hired as an elementary school principal in Zion, Ill. That district placed him on leave after the charges were filed in December.
Deal previously offered
In a court hearing in January, the state offered Tolefree a plea agreement that would see him plead guilty to one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff and one count of exposing his genitals to a child.
The state would make no specific recommendation on a sentence, Kraus said at the time.
Although that plea agreement has been offered, Tolefree has not given a decision on taking it.
Kraus said the offer is open to further negotiation between the state and defense.
If Tolefree did accept the offer, he would face up to three years in prison.
