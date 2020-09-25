 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on 52nd Street
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on 52nd Street

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the 6900 block of 52nd Street at about 2:45 p.m. Friday, with law enforcement asking that drivers avoid the area while they work at the scene.

Kenosha Police closed 52nd Street between 88th Avenue and Green Bay Road as emergency crews were at the scene. A Flight for Life helicopter was called to the scene and is expected to land at the Kenosha Airport.

Police said the motorcyclist and a vehicle collided and there is widespread debris on the roadway.

