Motorcyclists injured in crash in Pleasant Prairie; Flight for Life called to the scene

Crash leave motorcyclists seriously injured
Two motorcycles crashed with a vehicle on Springbrook Road and 47th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, leaving both drivers seriously injured.
According to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, police and the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department were called to the crash at 2:33 p.m. Smetana said the drivers of both motorcycles appeared to have serious injuries and said that a Flight for Life helicopter was called to the scene.
The helicopter landed at Prairie Lane Elementary School, 10717 47th Ave. Roads around the crash were closed Tuesday afternoon as police investigated.
Smetana said a caller reported that the motorcycles were racing before the crash occurred but said police had not been able to verify that.
IN PHOTOS: Uptown Earth Day cleanup undertaken
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaa, owner of Dream Catcher's Daycare, second from right, carries bags of garbage through an alley with her students during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Zeke White, 5, works with his mom, Kerri, to clean a sidewalk during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Students from Dream Catcher's Daycare carry large garbage bags as they participate in a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Krista Maurer, right, hands out supplies during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Nevaeh Wright, 8, left, gets a pair of gloves from Krista Maurer, right during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
hunter Stelzl, 7, left, receives a pair of gloves from Krista Maurer, right, during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Islah Splittgerber, 6, and her mom, Sarah Kirby, pick up garbage along 25th Avenue during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Zeke White, 5, picks up garbage in a yard while working with his mom, Kerri, during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaaa, owner of Dream Catcher's Daycare, right, holds a garbage bag open as her students fill it during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaa, owner of Dream Catcher's Daycare, second from left, works iwth students to pick up a pile of garbage during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
