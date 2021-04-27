Motorcyclists injured in crash in Pleasant Prairie; Flight for Life called to the scene

Crash leave motorcyclists seriously injured

Two motorcycles crashed with a vehicle on Springbrook Road and 47th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, leaving both drivers seriously injured.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, police and the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department were called to the crash at 2:33 p.m. Smetana said the drivers of both motorcycles appeared to have serious injuries and said that a Flight for Life helicopter was called to the scene.

The helicopter landed at Prairie Lane Elementary School, 10717 47th Ave. Roads around the crash were closed Tuesday afternoon as police investigated.

Smetana said a caller reported that the motorcycles were racing before the crash occurred but said police had not been able to verify that.

