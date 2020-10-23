Motorists break into vehicle to aid non-responsive driver

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Motorists with emergency medical training broke open a car window to aid a man who became unresponsive while driving westbound in the 8500 block of Highway 50 on Thursday.

Village firefighter paramedics later transported the 63-year-old Kenosha man to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital following the 3:45 p.m. medical emergency that occurred in the left lane of the highway, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Neither the man’s condition, nor the nature of the emergency was known he said.

Passersby noted the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and discovered the man slumped behind the steering wheel. Andrews said the man’s foot was still on the brake with the car in drive.

“They saw he was not responsive and gave us a call,” Andrews said. An ambulance, which happened to be traveling in the area, and an off-duty fire chief from Illinois also stopped to help.

“(They) Ended up having to break out a window to get at the guy,” said Andrews, who also assisted at the scene. They pulled the man from the car, which had been locked, and put it in park. Paramedics arrived soon after and performed CPR on the man for several minutes, before taking him to the nearby hospital.