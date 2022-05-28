Motorocyclist dies after losing control on Sheridan Road, striking tree

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on State Highway 32 in the 9900 Block, Thursday evening according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department press release.

Around at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, the Pleasant Prairie Police and Fire and Rescue departments responded to a single motorcycle crash.

The first responding officers located the male subject and the motorcycle at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital. The subject was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses indicated the man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway before striking a tree. The motorcycle was operated and occupied by a single driver.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

The name of the deceased was not available as of press time.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department expressed condolences to the family and friends.

