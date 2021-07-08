Mount Carmel to host 'Food to Go' fundraiser

On Sunday, the spaghetti dinner is not available. However, meatball bombers will be sold, for $5 each, on Sunday only.

Homemade uncooked spaghetti will be available on all three days — or until it is sold out. Homemade regular and spinach spaghetti and rotini pasta will be available until sold out. Dry pasta is $5 per pound.

To purchase food: Cars should enter 54th Street from 22nd Avenue; pull your vehicle to the curb on the south side of 54th Street. The first car in line will be positioned at the church driveway, where dinner orders will be taken and brought to your vehicle. Note: Everyone should remain in their vehicles the entire time. Volunteers will be directing car traffic.

Procession

A cherished tradition at the festival each year is the Sunday procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area.

And even without a traditional festival this summer, the procession will take place on Sunday, with lineup at 12:30 p.m. in front of the church. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and end with benediction in the church.