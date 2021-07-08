Mount Carmel to host 'Food to Go' fundraiser

As soon as the July Fourth Weekend passes, church festival starts up.
That’s how it worked in Kenosha, year after year — and spaghetti dinner after spaghetti dinner.
Then 2020 happened, and COVID-19 restrictions shut down church festival season.
This summer, a few parishes will again be hosting festivals, but up first this weekend is a festival replacement: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church’s “Curbside Summer Food to Go” fundraiser outside the church, 5400 19th Ave.
The event is open 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (July 9-10) and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
All the food is packaged “to go” and will be brought to your vehicle.
Food items available Friday and Saturday are:
Homemade Spaghetti Dinner — $10 per dinner (includes homemade spaghetti and sauce, salad, two meatballs and dessert. Extra meatballs are $1 each)
Italian Doughnuts (fried dough) — $4 each (plain, or with regular sugar or with powdered sugar)
Egg Rolls — $5 per order (two egg rolls)
Italian Cookies — Taralli ($4 per bag, with two cookies); Genetti ($3 per bag with eight cookies); Biscotti slices ($3 per bag with six cookies)
On Sunday, the spaghetti dinner is not available. However, meatball bombers will be sold, for $5 each, on Sunday only.
Homemade uncooked spaghetti will be available on all three days — or until it is sold out. Homemade regular and spinach spaghetti and rotini pasta will be available until sold out. Dry pasta is $5 per pound.
To purchase food: Cars should enter 54th Street from 22nd Avenue; pull your vehicle to the curb on the south side of 54th Street. The first car in line will be positioned at the church driveway, where dinner orders will be taken and brought to your vehicle. Note: Everyone should remain in their vehicles the entire time. Volunteers will be directing car traffic.
Procession
A cherished tradition at the festival each year is the Sunday procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area.
And even without a traditional festival this summer, the procession will take place on Sunday, with lineup at 12:30 p.m. in front of the church. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and end with benediction in the church.
“Mount Carmel is the only parish in southeastern Wisconsin — and probably the whole state for that matter — that still has this wonderful tradition,” said Tom Rizzo, the parish’s longtime festival chairman.
Also this weekend
Racine’s St. Lucy Music Fest is 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday (July 9-11) in a new location this year: St. Sebastian Congregation grounds, 3126 95th St. in Sturtevant.
The festival will feature live music, food and beverages, Bingo, Altar Society crafts and raffles, a virtual silent auction and a meat sweepstakes.
Friday’s music is Bella Cain (7 to 10:30 p.m.). Saturday’s music lineup is the Doo-Wop Daddies (2 to 5:30 p.m.) and 76 Juliet (7 to 10:30 p.m.). Sunday’s music lineup is Southbound (12:30 to 4 p.m.) and The Britins (5 to 8:15 p.m.).
The grand prize raffle drawing is 8:30 p.m. Sunday.