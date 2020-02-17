Mount Pleasant to improve safety at trail crossing at Highway 11

A pedestrian hybrid beacon consists of two red lights above a yellow light. When they are dark, drivers may pass through the intersection normally.

In operation, the sequence is as follows:

When a pedestrian or cyclist initiates the PHB, it will first flash yellow, indicating that someone is waiting to cross, and motorists should proceed with caution.

That will be followed by a solid yellow light, indicating that motorists should stop.

Next will be solid red lights, the period when people may cross the roadway.

The red lights will then begin flashing, indicating that motorists must stop but then may proceed through with caution as long as no pedestrians are in the crosswalk.

There will be two PHBs at the crossing, Beyer said: one in each direction.

Compromise

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation studied the intersection and will not fund a PHB, Beyer told the board.

However, they negotiated a compromise: If the village of Mount Pleasant pays for the construction and installation of the PHBs, the DOT will take over the ownership and maintenance within the state right of way.